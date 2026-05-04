No More MS Dhoni In IPL 2026? CSK Wait On Thala’s Recovery Amid Retirement Rumours: Report

MS Dhoni IPL 2026: The yellow army are on the edge of their seats as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 reaches a crucial stage. The biggest headline as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) gear up for their high-voltage clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium this Tuesday, May 5 is not about the tactical battle but the conspicuous absence of the “Thala”.

The Official Word On MS Dhoni: “Above My Pay Grade”

MS Dhoni’s update by CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons at the pre-match press conference on Monday, May 4, was sobering. The veteran wicketkeeper-batter has been out of action with a persistent calf injury since the pre-season camp and has not travelled with the squad to New Delhi.

“An update on MS Dhoni is way above my pay grade. He is not with us but steadily improving. He will be ready when he is ready and he knows when he is ready to play. No, he hasn’t travelled with the team,” Simons confirmed.

Dhoni hasn’t featured in a single game this season. The last competitive game he played was against Gujarat Titans on May 25, 2025. The 44-year-old icon has been unable to clear the final hurdle of match-day fitness despite videos of him batting in the nets through March and April.

The Reports: Is This the End For MS Dhoni?

The management’s policy is “wait and watch”, but whispers from the camp point to a more permanent conclusion. Several reports on social media close to the development indicate that there is a high probability that MS Dhoni will not take the field at all this season.

The calf problem that at first was thought to be a minor setback has apparently proven stubborn and with more than half the season gone the window for a return is closing fast. The fans’ heartbreak is only amplified with rumours that 2026 will be Dhoni’s last year with CSK. The rumour is that the legendary captain is planning to announce his retirement at the end of the tournament, bringing to an end a golden era in T20 cricket.

CSK’s Playoff Equation: Fighting Without Their Talisman

This is the last thing the five-time champions want. CSK are currently sixth in the points table having won 4 out of their 9 games. The maths for the other five fixtures is simple but daunting: four more wins to book a place in the playoffs.

Ruturaj Gaikwad has found his rhythm, which Simons calls “a surgeon in this world of chaos batting”, but the team is clearly lacking the tactical maturity and finishing skills of Dhoni. As the squad prepares to face Delhi, the discussion is moving from “when will he play” to “how do we survive without him”.

For millions of fans across the world, it is a tough transition to see Dhoni in the CSK dugout rather than on the pitch, and if reports of his last season are to be believed, the IPL is set to lose its biggest heartbeat.

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