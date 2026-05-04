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Home > Sports News > Who is Ashoke Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Wins Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP — Profile, Net Worth, Wife, Career Stats

Who is Ashoke Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Wins Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP — Profile, Net Worth, Wife, Career Stats

BJP candidate Ashoke Dinda wins from the Moyna seat in the West Bengal Elections 2026 by a massive margin. The former India cricketer and ex-Kolkata Knight Riders pacer, who also played under MS Dhoni and Sourav Ganguly, remains a key name in this high-profile contest against TMC’s Chandan Mondal. Here’s a look at Ashok Dinda’s age, net worth, wife Sreyasi Rudra, and more as the Moyna battle unfolds.

Who is Ashok Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Leading Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP- Profile Net Worth Wife Career Stats. Photo Instagram
Who is Ashok Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Leading Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP- Profile Net Worth Wife Career Stats. Photo Instagram

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 17:13 IST

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Who is Ashoke Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Wins Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP — Profile, Net Worth, Wife, Career Stats

Ashoke Dina Wins Moyna Seat: The political arena of West Bengal is abuzz as the counting of votes for the 2026 Assembly Elections continues on Monday, May 4. In one of the most watched battles, former Indian pacer and BJP incumbent Ashok Dinda is leading in the early trends in the Moyna constituency. Dinda, who is famous for his long delivery stride in the high jump on the cricket pitch, is now eyeing another straight ‘wicket’ in the political arena of Purba Medinipur.

Moyna Election 2026: The Current Scenario

As of May 4, 2026, latest counting trends show Ashoke Dinda leading his main rival Chandan Mondal of TMC by 14,072 votes at the time of writing this article. Dinda, who won the seat in 2021 with a narrow margin of 1,260 votes, seems to have consolidated his position in the rural heartlands of Moyna. His campaign was mostly on local infrastructure and his accessibility as a “son of the soil”.

Age, Education, and Personal Life

The 42-year-old politician was born on 25 March, 1984 in Moyna. He is a Graduate and has BA in Bengali from EIILM University, Sikkim. Dinda leads a quiet family life except for his political and coaching duties as a “Vision Coach” for the Cricket Association of Bengal. He is married to Sreyasi Rudra, who is often seen cheering him up during his political rallies.

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Net Worth and Assets

According to his 2026 election affidavit, Ashok Dinda’s financial portfolio has seen steady growth.

  • Total Assets: Approximately ₹5.96 Crore.
  • Liabilities: Around ₹56.51 Lakh.
  • Income: His latest Income Tax returns (2024-25) showed an annual income of over ₹37 Lakh, a significant jump from his early days in politics.

India and IPL Career: A Fast-Bowling Legacy

Before donning the saffron scarf, Dinda was a workhorse for Bengal and the Indian national team.

International Stats: He represented India in 13 ODIs and 9 T20Is between 2009 and 2013, notably being part of the 2010 Asia Cup-winning squad.

IPL Journey: A veteran of the Indian Premier League, Dinda played for multiple franchises, including Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors India, RCB, and Rising Pune Supergiant. He famously took the first-ever wicket for KKR in the inaugural 2008 IPL match.

Domestic Giant: With over 420 First-Class wickets, he remains one of Bengal’s most successful pacers of all time.

As the final results for the Moyna seat are awaited, Dinda’s transformation from a fiery fast bowler to a leading political voice in Bengal appears to be on the verge of a new milestone.

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Tags: Ashoke Dinda 420 wicketsAshoke Dinda ageAshoke Dinda assets and liabilitiesAshoke Dinda Bengal cricketAshoke Dinda BJP politicianAshoke Dinda coaching careerAshoke Dinda India cricket statsAshoke Dinda IPL careerAshoke Dinda Moyna election result 2026Ashoke Dinda net worth 2026Ashoke Dinda wife Sreyasi RudraBJP candidates West Bengal 2026Moyna Assembly constituency results livePurba Medinipur election newsWest Bengal election 2026 winners list

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Who is Ashoke Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Wins Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP — Profile, Net Worth, Wife, Career Stats
Who is Ashoke Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Wins Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP — Profile, Net Worth, Wife, Career Stats
Who is Ashoke Dinda? Ex-KKR Player Wins Moyna Seat in West Bengal Elections 2026 For BJP — Profile, Net Worth, Wife, Career Stats
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