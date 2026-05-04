WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

WWE RAW, 4 May: On Monday, May 4, 2026, WWE Raw will arrive at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, marking the end of the journey to Backlash 2026. The formal contract signing between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his tough opponent, Jacob Fatu, is the main feature of the “Go-Home” edition of the red brand, which promises high-octane action with the premium live event just five days away. On Tuesday, May 5, from 6:30 AM IST, Indian viewers may watch the action live on Netflix. Tonight’s performance is expected to provide the last push for the superstars traveling to Tampa, Florida, from CM Punk’s highly anticipated debut to Oba Femi’s commanding open challenge.

WWE RAW Tonight (4 May 2026): Full Match Card

WWE Backlash is less than a week away, and the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the annual Premium Live Event will take place tonight in Omaha, Nebraska. The CHI Health Center will have the opportunity to acknowledge their Tribal Chief, as World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be in the building, along with his cousin Jacob Fatu. The OTC and the Samoan Werewolf will battle for the World Title this Saturday night in Tampa, but first, they’ll put pen to paper on their match contract live on Netflix. Surely nothing could go wrong during a simple WWE contract signing.

WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings

COUNTRY TIME India 05:30 AM IST (Tuesday) Dubai (UAE) 04:00 AM GST (Tuesday) United Kingdom & Ireland 01 AM BST (Tuesday) United States 08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday) Australia 10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday) Pakistan 6:00 AM PST (Tuesday) Canada 08 PM ET (Monday) Bangladesh 06:00 AM BST (Tuesday) Saudi Arabia 03:00 AM AST (Tuesday) France 02:00 AM CET (Tuesday) Brazil 10:00 PM BRT (Monday) Mexico 07:00 PM CST (Monday) Singapore 09:00 AM SGT (Tuesday) China 09:00 AM CST (Tuesday) Nigeria 02:00 AM WAT (Tuesday) South Africa 03:00 AM SAST (Tuesday) Germany 02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)

Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide

COUNTRY TELECAST India Netflix Dubai (UAE) Netflix United Kingdom & Ireland Netflix United States Netflix Australia Netflix Pakistan Netflix Canada Netflix Bangladesh Netflix Saudi Arabia Netflix France Netflix Brazil Netflix Mexico Netflix Singapore Netflix China iQIYI Nigeria SuperSport & Showmax South Africa SuperSport & Showmax Germany ProSieben Maxx

How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans

Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:

Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password.

Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.

Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 4th May to watch the latest episode.

WWE Raw Results April 27, 2026: Results

Here is a look at the results from the previous week of WWE RAW, April 27:

Men’s Intercontinental Champion Penta defeated Rusev (Non-title match)

Becky Lynch defeated IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship; Lynch retains the title.

Rey Mysterio defeated El Grande Americano.

Oba Femi defeated Grayson Waller.

Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

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