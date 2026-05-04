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Home > Sports News > WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

WWE RAW 4 May 2026 airs live from CHI Health Center, Omaha, featuring Roman Reigns and Jacob Fatu's contract signing before Backlash 2026. Fans can check the full match card, global start time, and live streaming details on Netflix worldwide.

WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 17:00 IST

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WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

WWE RAW, 4 May: On Monday, May 4, 2026, WWE Raw will arrive at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, marking the end of the journey to Backlash 2026. The formal contract signing between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his tough opponent, Jacob Fatu, is the main feature of the “Go-Home” edition of the red brand, which promises high-octane action with the premium live event just five days away. On Tuesday, May 5, from 6:30 AM IST, Indian viewers may watch the action live on Netflix. Tonight’s performance is expected to provide the last push for the superstars traveling to Tampa, Florida, from CM Punk’s highly anticipated debut to Oba Femi’s commanding open challenge. 

WWE RAW Tonight (4 May 2026): Full Match Card

WWE Backlash is less than a week away, and the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the annual Premium Live Event will take place tonight in Omaha, Nebraska. The CHI Health Center will have the opportunity to acknowledge their Tribal Chief, as World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be in the building, along with his cousin Jacob Fatu. The OTC and the Samoan Werewolf will battle for the World Title this Saturday night in Tampa, but first, they’ll put pen to paper on their match contract live on Netflix. Surely nothing could go wrong during a simple WWE contract signing.

WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings

COUNTRY

TIME

India

05:30 AM IST (Tuesday)

Dubai (UAE)

04:00 AM GST (Tuesday)

United Kingdom & Ireland

01 AM BST (Tuesday)

United States

08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday)

Australia

10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday)

Pakistan

6:00 AM PST (Tuesday)

Canada

08 PM ET (Monday)

Bangladesh

06:00 AM BST (Tuesday)

Saudi Arabia

03:00 AM AST (Tuesday)

France

02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)

Brazil

10:00 PM BRT (Monday)

Mexico

07:00 PM CST (Monday)

Singapore

09:00 AM SGT (Tuesday)

China

09:00 AM CST (Tuesday)

Nigeria

02:00 AM WAT (Tuesday)

South Africa

03:00 AM SAST (Tuesday)

Germany

02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)

Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide

COUNTRY

TELECAST

India

Netflix

Dubai (UAE)

Netflix

United Kingdom & Ireland

Netflix

United States

Netflix

Australia

Netflix

Pakistan

Netflix

Canada

Netflix

Bangladesh

Netflix

Saudi Arabia

Netflix

France

Netflix

Brazil

Netflix

Mexico

Netflix

Singapore

Netflix

China

iQIYI

Nigeria

SuperSport & Showmax

South Africa

SuperSport & Showmax

Germany

ProSieben Maxx

How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans

Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:

  • Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password. 

  • Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.

  • Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 4th May to watch the latest episode.

WWE Raw Results April 27, 2026: Results

Here is a look at the results from the previous week of WWE RAW, April 27:

  • Men’s Intercontinental Champion Penta defeated Rusev (Non-title match)

  • Becky Lynch defeated IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship; Lynch retains the title.

  • Rey Mysterio defeated El Grande Americano.

  • Oba Femi defeated Grayson Waller.

  • Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.

Also Read: UFC Fight Night: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Tickets & How to Watch in India, PAK, USA, UK, UAE & Rest of the World

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Tags: CM Punkjacob fatuRoman ReignsWWE Backlash 2026WWE match cardWWE RawWWE RAW 4 May 2026WWE RAW India timeWWE RAW live streamingWWE RAW NetflixWWE RAW start timeWWE RAW tonight

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WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

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WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide
WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide
WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide
WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

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