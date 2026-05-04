WWE RAW Tonight 4 May 2026: Roman Reigns, Jacob Fatu In Action — Check Match Card, Start Time, Preview, Where to Watch in India, UAE, UK, US, Australia, Pakistan, & Worldwide

WWE RAW, 4 May: On Monday, May 4, 2026, WWE Raw will arrive at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska, marking the end of the journey to Backlash 2026. The formal contract signing between World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns and his tough opponent, Jacob Fatu, is the main feature of the “Go-Home” edition of the red brand, which promises high-octane action with the premium live event just five days away. On Tuesday, May 5, from 6:30 AM IST, Indian viewers may watch the action live on Netflix. Tonight’s performance is expected to provide the last push for the superstars traveling to Tampa, Florida, from CM Punk’s highly anticipated debut to Oba Femi’s commanding open challenge.
WWE RAW Tonight (4 May 2026): Full Match Card
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Roman Reigns
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Jacob Fatu
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Asuka
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Iyo Sky
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Je’Von Evans
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Penta
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Rusev
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Ethan Page
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Finn Balor
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JD McDonagh
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Sol Ruca
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Oba Femi
WWE Backlash is less than a week away, and the final episode of Monday Night Raw ahead of the annual Premium Live Event will take place tonight in Omaha, Nebraska. The CHI Health Center will have the opportunity to acknowledge their Tribal Chief, as World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is scheduled to be in the building, along with his cousin Jacob Fatu. The OTC and the Samoan Werewolf will battle for the World Title this Saturday night in Tampa, but first, they’ll put pen to paper on their match contract live on Netflix. Surely nothing could go wrong during a simple WWE contract signing.
WWE RAW Start Time Today: India, UAE, UK, US, Australia & Pakistan Timings
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COUNTRY
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TIME
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India
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05:30 AM IST (Tuesday)
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Dubai (UAE)
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04:00 AM GST (Tuesday)
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United Kingdom & Ireland
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01 AM BST (Tuesday)
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United States
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08 PM ET / 07 PM CT / 05 PM PT (Monday)
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Australia
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10:00 AM AEST / 11:00 AM AEDT (Tuesday)
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Pakistan
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6:00 AM PST (Tuesday)
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Canada
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08 PM ET (Monday)
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Bangladesh
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06:00 AM BST (Tuesday)
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Saudi Arabia
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03:00 AM AST (Tuesday)
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France
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02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)
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Brazil
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10:00 PM BRT (Monday)
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Mexico
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07:00 PM CST (Monday)
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Singapore
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09:00 AM SGT (Tuesday)
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China
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09:00 AM CST (Tuesday)
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Nigeria
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02:00 AM WAT (Tuesday)
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South Africa
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03:00 AM SAST (Tuesday)
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Germany
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02:00 AM CET (Tuesday)
Where to Watch WWE RAW Live: TV Channels & Streaming Platforms Worldwide
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COUNTRY
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TELECAST
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India
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Netflix
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Dubai (UAE)
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Netflix
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United Kingdom & Ireland
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Netflix
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United States
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Netflix
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Australia
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Netflix
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Pakistan
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Netflix
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Canada
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Netflix
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Bangladesh
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Netflix
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Saudi Arabia
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Netflix
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France
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Netflix
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Brazil
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Netflix
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Mexico
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Netflix
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Singapore
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Netflix
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China
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iQIYI
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Nigeria
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SuperSport & Showmax
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South Africa
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SuperSport & Showmax
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Germany
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ProSieben Maxx
How to Watch WWE RAW Live Online: Step-by-Step Guide for Global Fans
Fans from around the world can watch WWE RAW on different streaming platforms. In most countries, WWE events, including RAW, can be streamed live on Netflix. Here is a step-by-step guide for watching WWE RAW:
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Step 1: Log on to Netflix using a registered account email and password.
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Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for WWE.
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Step 3: Click on WWE RAW on the 4th May to watch the latest episode.
WWE Raw Results April 27, 2026: Results
Here is a look at the results from the previous week of WWE RAW, April 27:
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Men’s Intercontinental Champion Penta defeated Rusev (Non-title match)
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Becky Lynch defeated IYO SKY for the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship; Lynch retains the title.
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Rey Mysterio defeated El Grande Americano.
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Oba Femi defeated Grayson Waller.
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Roxanne Perez and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley and Lyra Valkyria.
Also Read: UFC Fight Night: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Tickets & How to Watch in India, PAK, USA, UK, UAE & Rest of the World
Pragun is a passionate cricket follower and writer who deeply loves the game. Having completed his education with a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, he has an experience of almost two years in diverse fields. He is known for his statistical and analytical articles. Pragun tries to bring life to his articles by adding a layer of enthusiasm from the perspective of a hardcore fan. Apart from writing cricket articles, he sometimes appears on YouTube videos on a friend’s podcast.