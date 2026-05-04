Who Won In Bengal Election 2026? Check Result For Mamata Banerjee In One-Sided Fight With BJP

The Election Commission of India is publishing election trends for several state and UT assembly elections. The data shows that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading towards an overwhelming electoral victory. The West Bengal Assembly election took place over two separate voting days, the first phase on April 23 and the second phase on April 29. The 2026 assembly election was an intense contest between the sitting Trinamool Congress (TMC), led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, and the BJP, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. In Assam, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to come back to power. In Kerala, the United Democratic Front (UDF) led by the Congress party will most likely secure a remarkable majority, whereas in Tamil Nadu, actor turned politician Vijay has had a huge lead in the election. In Puducherry, the NRC alliance is leading ahead of the Congress, leading on 17 seats.

The TMC was seeking to win a historic fourth consecutive term in West Bengal as the BJP is all set to win its first-ever term in the state. Counting is being conducted for 293 seats. On May 21, the ECI had ordered repolling in the constituency of Falta.

Who Won in Bengal Election 2026?

Although counting is still underway, the final results will be declared by the evening. According to trends, BJP would perform very well in West Bengal. The party is far ahead with an overwhelming majority of 200 seats against TMC who has a total of 87 seats.

As per the Election Commission of India (ECI), the BJP has already won six seats. In Kalimpong, the victor was Bharat Kumar Chetri with a margin of victory of 21, 464 votes. In Darjeeling, Noman Rai won the elections with a majority of 6,057 votes.

Mamata Banerjee Election Result

The most watched electoral battle is happening in the Bhabanipur constituency where Mamata Banerjee faces off against Suvendu Adhikari, who leads the BJP.

Banerjee is currently leadong with 46726 votes while Adhikari is trailing behind receiving 41377 votes.

As the trends show, BJP is heading towards a historic win, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made an emergency appeal to the party workers, asking them not to lose hope.

“I tell party workers that there is no reason to put your foot in your mouth; you will win after the sun goes down. The counting of 2-4 rounds has been made and the counting is up to 14-18 rounds and we will win.”

Banerjee also accused discrepancies in reporting of trends saying that her party was ahead on 100 seats but the ECI was withholding that information.

BJP CM Candidates West Bengal

As the BJP has been leading trends, there has been increased speculation on who is likely to become the next Chief Minister of West Bengal in case the party dethrones TMC. Political circles and social media are actively discussing potential candidates.

The names that are going around are:

Suvendu Adhikari, Samik Bhattacharya, Dilip Ghosh, Agnimitra Paul. Nonetheless, BJP can also come up with new faces like it did in Delhi.

Which Party Won In Bengal

Although the final results are yet to be announced, the current trends indicate that the BJP is poised to comfortably win the West Bengal elections.

BJP is leading in 200 seats.

TMC is leading in 87 seats.

Nandigram Election Result 2026

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari is all set to win the Nandigram assembly election seat.

Adhikari had secured over 80000 votes after 11 counting rounds had been completed. TMC’s Pabitra Kar was trailing with 64954 votes while CPI’s Santi Gopal Giri had 2286 votes.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, Adhikari won almost 49 percent of the votes which helped him defeat Mamata Banerjee. His vote share in 2016 reached between 65% and 67% of the overall vote which demonstrates his dominance over the electoral district.

Also Read: Election Commission Of India Results LIVE