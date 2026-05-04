Who Will Be Puducherry CM? A Look At Top Contenders As AINRC Races Towards Majority

The political atmosphere in the Union Territory of Puducherry remains charged with excitement after the Assembly elections conclude their final results. The All India NR Congress (AINRC) under the leadership of N. Rangasamy has established itself as the principal political entity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at present. The election results show more than 91% of voters participated in the process, which indicates that people support the current government stability and its ongoing social development programs. The AINRC-BJP alliance has achieved multiple victories at counting centers, which has caused officials to transition from examining election results to planning future governing activities.

A Look At Top Contenders As AINRC Races Towards Majority

The current vote trend indicates that the AINRC political party secured a commendable triumph as it not only managed to retain hold of its strongholds but also made inroads to various key new constituencies. N. Rangasamy, also known as the “Makkal Thalaivar,” duly lived up to his mass appeal as he wrested a landslide victory in Thattanchavady. The multi-cornered contest that is the poll is thanks to A. Namassivayam, the Home Minister and BJP candidate, gaining a decisive victory at Mannadipet to pave the way for the party to set up shop in the area.

The NDA alliance further received the numbers required to cross 16 votes in the council of 30 votes, thanks to P. Rajavelu and PRN Thirumurugan’s consistent victories in their respective constituencies. The AINRC political party’s grasp over the rural and semi-urban areas has curtailed the INDIA bloc, predominantly led by the Congress-DMK alliance, from making much headway in urban areas.

Who Will Be CM? Decoding the Leadership Race in the UT

The competition to become Chief Minister is now open because most of the electoral support has been secured. The AINRC was established by N. Rangasamy, who leads the alliance as its main representative. His ability to navigate complex coalition dynamics while maintaining a populist image makes him the most viable candidate for a second consecutive term. The political sphere currently engages in secret discussions about a possible change in the current power-sharing arrangement. A. Namassivayam, who left the Congress party to join the BJP from its beginning, remains a strong candidate because he achieved excellent results and received backing from national party leaders.

With actor Vijay’s TVK entering the election as a strong candidate who will divide votes, the NDA must select a candidate who can attract voters from different demographic groups. The current situation favors Rangasamy because his party holds more seats but the ultimate outcome will depend on New Delhi’s high-ranking officials, who will evaluate regional needs and national security concerns.

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