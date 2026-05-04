Tamil Nadu Election: Vijay’s Fan Slits His Throat Over Rumours Of Actor’s Defeat, Sparks Panic And Outrage

This week in Tamil Nadu, passion for politics and passion for celebrities resulted in a suicide attempt as the state was awaiting the results of the 2026 Assembly election. K. Mahendran, 28, a resident of Krishnagiri, slit his throat after hearing rumors that his favorite actor-turned-politician Vijay was going to lose. A devoted fan of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) party and the actor, Mahendran was so worked up that he was dreading the day of counting. The incident is an example of how love for films and electoral politics can be a deadly combination in the south. Local police said that he was immediately rushed to Krishnagiri Government Medical College and Hospital, where he is under observation.

Mental Health Risks of Hyper-Political Fandom: How Extreme Loyalty Impacts Mental Health

The extreme reaction of K. Mahendran shows that people worry about how intense political affiliation affects their mental health. For many supporters, the success of a leader like Vijay is not just a policy preference but a core component of their personal identity. The social media rumors about a possible loss created an identity threat, which caused the person to experience intense emotional pain. Hyper-fandom causes people to stop taking care of themselves when they believe they have failed. Experts suggest that the rapid spread of misinformation during high-stakes elections acts as a catalyst for such crises, pushing vulnerable supporters toward drastic measures before official facts are even established.

Mental Health Risks of Hyper-Political Fandom: When Political Obsession Harms Emotional Well-Bein

The Krishnagiri tragedy demonstrates how spreading false information during the electoral period between voting and vote counting creates dangerous effects. People begin to create their own narratives because official information does not exist, which political groups use to steer public opinion and create unrest. The political newcomer TVK faces its most critical moment because young people demonstrate their strongest emotional support for the party.

Ensuring Responsible Information Flow During Elections

Law enforcement agencies together with digital regulatory bodies must work to stop the distribution of fake exit polls and false information which leads to self-harm and public disturbances. The public needs digital literacy education together with supporters to wait for official Election Commission news because these developments have become crucial for maintaining public safety during election times.

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