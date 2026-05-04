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Home > Elections > Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: Vote counting across four states and one Union Territory is showing BJP leading in West Bengal and Assam, as per the early trends. Tamil Nadu is witnessing a political shake-up as Vijay’s TVK surges ahead, while Congress gains ground in Kerala. As the trends settle in, a major controversy erupted in Karnataka after EVM strongroom locks were broken in Davanagere South.

EVM strongroom lock controversy in Karnataka as election trends show BJP lead in West Bengal and TVK surprise in Tamil Nadu. Photo: X
EVM strongroom lock controversy in Karnataka as election trends show BJP lead in West Bengal and TVK surprise in Tamil Nadu. Photo: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: Mon 2026-05-04 12:21 IST

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Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: Vote counting is going on across four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. As per the early trends, the BJP is leading in West Bengal and Assam. Tamil Nadu has thrown a surprising verdict as trends started to come in. TVK’s Vijay is likely to form the government in the southern state, with MK Stalin-led DMK seeming to lose the big battle. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is moving ahead toward a decisive mandate against the LDF. Vote counting is also taking place for several by-elections, including the Karnataka by-elections. However, an unusual incident happened during the counting when officials had to break the locks of the EVM strongroom in Davangere South after keys were reportedly misplaced. The locks were broken in the presence of returning officer Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy and election observer Ramankanth.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with internet users claiming that tampering has taken place with the EVMs. The incident led to a delay in the counting of postal ballots by over half an hour. People have questioned the official for negligence, with many calling it a ‘huge security breach’.

Two constituencies in Karnataka – Bagalkot and Davanagere South – went for by-elections earlier after the deaths of Congress MLAs HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. While Bagalkot recorded an impressive voter turnout of 65.69%, Davanagere South registered a turnout of 63.04%. 

BJP is leading in Davanagere South, and Congress is leading in Bagalkote.

Also Read: ‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026

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Tags: Assembly Elections 2026by-electionsby-pollskarnataka by pollskarnataka news

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Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations
Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations
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Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

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