Davangere Bypolls Results: EVM Strongroom Lock Broken After Keys Go Missing, Viral Video Sparks Tampering Allegations

State Assembly Elections 2026 May 4 Results LIVE: Vote counting is going on across four states and one Union Territory, including West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry. As per the early trends, the BJP is leading in West Bengal and Assam. Tamil Nadu has thrown a surprising verdict as trends started to come in. TVK’s Vijay is likely to form the government in the southern state, with MK Stalin-led DMK seeming to lose the big battle. In Kerala, the Congress-led UDF is moving ahead toward a decisive mandate against the LDF. Vote counting is also taking place for several by-elections, including the Karnataka by-elections. However, an unusual incident happened during the counting when officials had to break the locks of the EVM strongroom in Davangere South after keys were reportedly misplaced. The locks were broken in the presence of returning officer Santosh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner GM Gangadhara Swamy and election observer Ramankanth.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media, with internet users claiming that tampering has taken place with the EVMs. The incident led to a delay in the counting of postal ballots by over half an hour. People have questioned the official for negligence, with many calling it a ‘huge security breach’.

strong room keys missing in Davanagere? Staff had to break open the doors.

If the Election Commission can’t even secure strong room keys, how can people trust the system? This is not negligence — this is a serious failure. 🚨#electionresults pic.twitter.com/XQWOQ0b1K4 — Gk (@Ggk_here_) May 4, 2026

In Karnataka, Election Commission lost Key of Strong room They have to break it to enter for By-poll counting. This is how ECI is working What if anyone stole the keys & did tampering? 😵‍💫 #electionresult2026 pic.twitter.com/0ZOHsXNqLe — Veena Jain (@Vtxt21) May 4, 2026

Two constituencies in Karnataka – Bagalkot and Davanagere South – went for by-elections earlier after the deaths of Congress MLAs HY Meti and Shamanur Shivashankarappa. While Bagalkot recorded an impressive voter turnout of 65.69%, Davanagere South registered a turnout of 63.04%.

BJP is leading in Davanagere South, and Congress is leading in Bagalkote.

Also Read: ‘Be Vigilant, Keep Watch, Stay Awake’: Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Load-Shedding and CCTV Shutdowns Near EVM Strong Rooms Ahead of West Bengal Election Results 2026