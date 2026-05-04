Met Gala 2026: Where & How to Watch Live, Red Carpet Streaming Platforms, Date & Time in India, UAE & Worldwide

The most anticipated fashion event of the year is here again, and the excitement surrounding the Met Gala 2026 is at an all-time high. With everything from a glamorous red carpet ceremony to daring couture looks, the Met Gala 2026 is sure to be yet another memorable affair for style enthusiasts everywhere. Read on to know more about this exciting event.

Met Gala 2026: Date & Venue

Met Gala 2026 is scheduled to be held on Monday, May 4, 2026, at the prestigious Metropolitan Museum of Art located in New York City. Just like every year before, the event is set to occur on the first Monday of May to commemorate the inauguration of the new annual exhibition of the Costume Institute.

Where & How to Watch the Met Gala 2026 Live

While the actual gala remains private (no phones allowed inside), the red carpet is streamed globally.

Streaming Platforms

You can watch it live on:

Vogue website and digital platforms

YouTube

TikTok

Instagram

TV and streaming services like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV, and DirecTV (via E! coverage)

The official livestream is typically hosted by fashion personalities and is available for free worldwide.

Met Gala 2026 Time (India, UAE & Worldwide)

Here’s when you need to tune in:

USA (ET): 6:00 PM, May 4

India (IST): 3:30 AM, May 5

UAE (GST): 2:00 AM, May 5

UK (BST): 11:00 PM, May 4

Indian viewers should be ready for a late-night (or early morning) fashion watch.

Met Gala 2026: Theme & Dress Code

The 2026 theme is: “Costume Art”

With the dress code: “Fashion Is Art”

This year’s concept explores how clothing functions as an artistic expression across history and cultures, highlighting the “dressed body” as a form of art. Expect dramatic, conceptual, and museum-worthy looks on the red carpet.

Origin of the Met Gala

Met Gala is a charity event that started back in 1948, which was organized to raise funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. In time, the event has developed into:

The most elite fashion event in the world

An international pop culture phenomenon

A forum where fashion, art, history, and celebrities collide

With the direction of Anna Wintour, the Met Gala has become a high-profile event with leading designers, actors, musicians, and social media personalities.

Expected Bollywood Celebrities at Met Gala 2026

India is expected to have a strong presence this year. While the official guest list remains confidential, reports suggest the following names:

Likely Attendees

Karan Johar (confirmed debut)

Deepika Padukone

Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt

Isha Ambani

Natasha Poonawalla

Manish Malhotra

Kiara Advani

There are also rumours about appearances from newer faces like Ananya Birla and Kiara Advani.

Why the Met Gala Still Matters

Underneath the glitz and glamour lies the setting that paves way for trends in fashion globally. The Met Gala is known for being the platform where:

New trends in designer fashion are showcased

Famous figures create their own unique styles on the red carpet

Art and culture find expression in couture

With the theme of “Fashion Is Art,” the upcoming Met Gala in 2026 will see a merger of works of art and fashion.

Whatever your reason for being at the gala this year—the outfits, the stars, the cultures—you can bet it will be an experience not to miss. Get your calendars ready, especially if you are from India.

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