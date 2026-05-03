Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar To Deepika Padukone— Expected Guest List Of Bollywood To Walk At The Event

The Met Gala 2026 is almost here, and while Karan Johar’s much-talked-about debut is already grabbing headlines, he’s not the only Indian star expected to shine on May 4. Set to take place at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, the Met Gala remains one of the most prestigious fashion events in the world. Here’s a look at the Indian names likely to make a mark on the red carpet this year.

Karan Johar’s debut

Filmmaker Karan Johar’s first-ever appearance at the Met Gala has added an extra layer of excitement. Known for his bold and experimental fashion choices, his debut is expected to turn heads. Adding to the anticipation is his collaboration with ace designer Manish Malhotra for the big night.

Deepika Padukone

A regular at the Met Gala, Deepika Padukone is rumoured to return this year, possibly alongside her husband Ranveer Singh. The power couple’s presence is sure to create a buzz online. Interestingly, Deepika was recently spotted in Cape Town shooting for King with Shah Rukh Khan.

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra is also expected to make a comeback on the red carpet. Since her striking debut in 2017, she has consistently stood out with her bold and dramatic looks, becoming a strong global representative of Indian talent.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt is another name to watch out for. Over the years, she has used the Met Gala platform to showcase Indian craftsmanship, often highlighting intricate textiles and embroidery on an international stage.

Manish Malhotra

Celebrated designer Manish Malhotra is reportedly set to return after a successful debut in 2025. His presence further strengthens India’s growing influence at the global fashion event.

Natasha Poonawalla

Known for her fearless and avant-garde fashion choices, Natasha Poonawalla is expected to attend once again. She has become a standout figure at the Met Gala over the years.

Ananya Birla

Singer and entrepreneur Ananya Birla is also likely to walk the red carpet this year, continuing to expand her presence on global platforms.

Isha Ambani

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani, is set to return as well. Since her debut in 2017, she has been admired for her refined and elegant couture looks.

How to watch the Met Gala

The Met Gala, held every year on the first Monday of May, will take place on May 4, 2026. For viewers in India, the event can be streamed live on Vogue’s YouTube channel starting at 3:30 AM IST on May 5.

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