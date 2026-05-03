Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: On May 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India operated within a narrow price range which displayed only minor fluctuations throughout the main cities. The domestic market shows limited changes in silver prices while gold maintains its value above ₹1.5 lakh for 24K gold. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India(MCX) does not operate on Saturdays and Sundays which results in the current unavailability of live trading rates. Gold prices for 24K, 22K and 18K saw a slight drop this week in India because investors maintained their cautious approach which stemmed from three main factors: the ongoing Iran-US peace talks, fluctuations in the US dollar and increasing crude oil prices.
Gold Rate Today in India (03 May, 2026)
Although gold prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K declined overall this week in India, they stood at Rs 151,820 per 10 gram on May 3, 2026. By 6 pm, the price of 24K gold was ₹15,093 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Meanwhile, 22K gold was priced at ₹13,835 per gram, and 18K gold increased to ₹11,320 per gram.
Gold prices in India are expected to remain within a limited range in the coming week and could fall further, as higher US interest rates and rising bond yields may put pressure on the yellow metal.
Silver Rate Today in India (03 May, 2026)
On Saturday, silver prices in India experienced an increase. The rate rose to ₹265 per gram and ₹2,65,000 per kilogram on May 2. Silver prices maintained their steady state throughout April while the metal experienced drastic price fluctuations between January and February.
Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 03 May, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹15,273
|
₹14,000
|
₹11,680
|
Mumbai
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Delhi
|
₹15,123
|
₹13,850
|
₹11,350
|
Kolkata
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Bangalore
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Hyderabad
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Kerala
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Pune
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Vadodara
|
₹15,103
|
₹13,840
|
₹11,330
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹15,103
|
₹13,840
|
₹11,330
|
Jaipur
|
₹15,113
|
₹13,850
|
₹11,340
|
Lucknow
|
₹15,123
|
₹13,850
|
₹11,350
|
Coimbatore
|
₹15,273
|
₹14,000
|
₹11,680
|
Madurai
|
₹15,273
|
₹14,000
|
₹11,680
|
Vijayawada
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Patna
|
₹15,103
|
₹13,840
|
₹11,330
|
Nagpur
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
|
Chandigarh
|
₹15,123
|
₹13,850
|
₹11,350
|
Surat
|
₹15,103
|
₹13,840
|
₹11,330
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹15,093
|
₹13,835
|
₹11,320
Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 03 May, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Delhi
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Hyderabad
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Kerala
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Pune
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Jaipur
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Lucknow
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Coimbatore
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Madurai
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Vijayawada
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
|
Patna
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Nagpur
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Chandigarh
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Surat
|
₹2,650
|
₹26,500
|
₹2,65,000
|
Bhubaneswar
|
₹2,700
|
₹27,000
|
₹2,70,000
Dubai Gold Price on 3 May 2026
|
Purity
|
Rate (AED)
|
Rate (approx. INR)
|
24 Karat
|
556.00
|
₹12,654
|
22 Karat
|
514.75
|
₹11,715
|
21 Karat
|
493.50
|
₹11,231
|
18 Karat
|
423.00
|
₹9,627
Also Read: Sending Money Abroad In 2026? Know New Income Tax Forms 145 And 146 For Foreign Remittances And Compliance – Explained
Manisha Chauhan is a passionate journalist with 3 years of experience in the media industry, covering everything from trending entertainment buzz and celebrity spotlights to thought-provoking book reviews and practical health tips. Known for blending fresh perspectives with reader-friendly writing, she creates content that informs, entertains, and inspires. When she’s not chasing the next viral story, you’ll find her diving into a good book or exploring new wellness trends.