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Home > Business News > Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Although gold prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K declined overall this week in India, they stood at Rs 151,820 per 10 gram on May 3, 2026. By 6 pm, the price of 24K gold was ₹15,093 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Meanwhile, 22K gold was priced at ₹13,835 per gram, and 18K gold increased to ₹11,320 per gram.

Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026:
Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026:

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 11:47 IST

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Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: On May 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India operated within a narrow price range which displayed only minor fluctuations throughout the main cities. The domestic market shows limited changes in silver prices while gold maintains its value above ₹1.5 lakh for 24K gold. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India(MCX) does not operate on Saturdays and Sundays which results in the current unavailability of live trading rates. Gold prices for 24K, 22K and 18K saw a slight drop this week in India because investors maintained their cautious approach which stemmed from three main factors: the ongoing Iran-US peace talks, fluctuations in the US dollar and increasing crude oil prices.

Gold Rate Today in India (03 May, 2026)

Although gold prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K declined overall this week in India, they stood at Rs 151,820 per 10 gram on May 3, 2026. By 6 pm, the price of 24K gold was ₹15,093 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Meanwhile, 22K gold was priced at ₹13,835 per gram, and 18K gold increased to ₹11,320 per gram.

Gold prices in India are expected to remain within a limited range in the coming week and could fall further, as higher US interest rates and rising bond yields may put pressure on the yellow metal.

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Gold rate today

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Silver Rate Today in India (03 May, 2026)

On Saturday, silver prices in India experienced an increase. The rate rose to ₹265 per gram and ₹2,65,000 per kilogram on May 2. Silver prices maintained their steady state throughout April while the metal experienced drastic price fluctuations between January and February.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 03 May, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹15,273

₹14,000

₹11,680

Mumbai

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Delhi

₹15,123

₹13,850

₹11,350

Kolkata

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Bangalore

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Hyderabad

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Kerala

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Pune

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Vadodara

₹15,103

₹13,840

₹11,330

Ahmedabad

₹15,103

₹13,840

₹11,330

Jaipur

₹15,113

₹13,850

₹11,340

Lucknow

₹15,123

₹13,850

₹11,350

Coimbatore

₹15,273

₹14,000

₹11,680

Madurai

₹15,273

₹14,000

₹11,680

Vijayawada

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Patna

₹15,103

₹13,840

₹11,330

Nagpur

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Chandigarh

₹15,123

₹13,850

₹11,350

Surat

₹15,103

₹13,840

₹11,330

Bhubaneswar

₹15,093

₹13,835

₹11,320

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 03 May, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Mumbai

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Delhi

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Kolkata

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Bangalore

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Hyderabad

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Kerala

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Pune

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Vadodara

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Ahmedabad

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Jaipur

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Lucknow

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Coimbatore

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Madurai

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Vijayawada

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000

Patna

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Nagpur

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Chandigarh

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Surat

₹2,650

₹26,500

₹2,65,000

Bhubaneswar

₹2,700

₹27,000

₹2,70,000
Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Dubai Gold Price on 3 May 2026

Purity 

Rate (AED)

Rate (approx. INR)

24 Karat

556.00

₹12,654

22 Karat

514.75

₹11,715

21 Karat

493.50

₹11,231

18 Karat

423.00

₹9,627

Also Read: Sending Money Abroad In 2026? Know New Income Tax Forms 145 And 146 For Foreign Remittances And Compliance – Explained 

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Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore
Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

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