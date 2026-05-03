Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

Gold Rate Today: On May 3, 2026, gold and silver prices in India operated within a narrow price range which displayed only minor fluctuations throughout the main cities. The domestic market shows limited changes in silver prices while gold maintains its value above ₹1.5 lakh for 24K gold. The Multi Commodity Exchange of India(MCX) does not operate on Saturdays and Sundays which results in the current unavailability of live trading rates. Gold prices for 24K, 22K and 18K saw a slight drop this week in India because investors maintained their cautious approach which stemmed from three main factors: the ongoing Iran-US peace talks, fluctuations in the US dollar and increasing crude oil prices.

Gold Rate Today in India (03 May, 2026)

Although gold prices for 24K, 22K, and 18K declined overall this week in India, they stood at Rs 151,820 per 10 gram on May 3, 2026. By 6 pm, the price of 24K gold was ₹15,093 per gram, according to Goodreturns. Meanwhile, 22K gold was priced at ₹13,835 per gram, and 18K gold increased to ₹11,320 per gram.

Gold prices in India are expected to remain within a limited range in the coming week and could fall further, as higher US interest rates and rising bond yields may put pressure on the yellow metal.

Gold rate today

Silver Rate Today in India (03 May, 2026)

On Saturday, silver prices in India experienced an increase. The rate rose to ₹265 per gram and ₹2,65,000 per kilogram on May 2. Silver prices maintained their steady state throughout April while the metal experienced drastic price fluctuations between January and February.

Gold Rate Today Per Gram on 03 May, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,680 Mumbai ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Delhi ₹15,123 ₹13,850 ₹11,350 Kolkata ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Bangalore ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Hyderabad ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Kerala ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Pune ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Vadodara ₹15,103 ₹13,840 ₹11,330 Ahmedabad ₹15,103 ₹13,840 ₹11,330 Jaipur ₹15,113 ₹13,850 ₹11,340 Lucknow ₹15,123 ₹13,850 ₹11,350 Coimbatore ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,680 Madurai ₹15,273 ₹14,000 ₹11,680 Vijayawada ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Patna ₹15,103 ₹13,840 ₹11,330 Nagpur ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320 Chandigarh ₹15,123 ₹13,850 ₹11,350 Surat ₹15,103 ₹13,840 ₹11,330 Bhubaneswar ₹15,093 ₹13,835 ₹11,320

Silver Rate Today Per Gram on 03 May, 2026 Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and other major cities

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Mumbai ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Delhi ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Kolkata ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bangalore ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Hyderabad ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Kerala ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Pune ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Vadodara ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Ahmedabad ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Jaipur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Lucknow ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Coimbatore ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Madurai ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Vijayawada ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000 Patna ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Nagpur ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Chandigarh ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Surat ₹2,650 ₹26,500 ₹2,65,000 Bhubaneswar ₹2,700 ₹27,000 ₹2,70,000

Dubai Gold Price on 3 May 2026

Purity Rate (AED) Rate (approx. INR) 24 Karat 556.00 ₹12,654 22 Karat 514.75 ₹11,715 21 Karat 493.50 ₹11,231 18 Karat 423.00 ₹9,627

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