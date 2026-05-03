Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump Canada cafe shooting Copacabana Beach Event Akshay Kumar film collection deepika padukone Ajinkya Rahane Atankvaadi remark Aman Kumar Sharma 14-point plan Raja Shivaji AC blast suspected Dutch Royals Lorna Hajdini donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

A fourth shooting near Kapil Sharma’s Canada cafe has intensified fears, with alleged threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The incident highlights rising cross-border extortion, targeting Indian celebrities and alarming diaspora communities.

Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe For The Fourth Time
Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma's Canada Cafe For The Fourth Time

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: Sun 2026-05-03 12:44 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

Reports of a fourth shooting incident show that peace in Surrey, British Columbia, has been disrupted yet again. The Indian comedy legend Kapil Sharma operates his restaurant Kap’s Cafe, which has become the site of another shooting incident. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has executed its latest attack against a nearby business, which specifically targets the comedian through its operations. A viral social media post, which allegedly comes from a gang associate, issued a terrifying ultimatum to Sharma, which required him to comply with their demands because he had already ignored their previous warnings. The cafe area still experiences extreme tension while local police work to verify the truth behind these online threats.

The entertainer faces a dangerous situation because this incident represents the latest attempt at intimidation, which has now evolved into a worldwide security threat that extends from his business operations.

How the Bishnoi Syndicate Is Expanding Its Extortion Network Across Borders 

The persistent violence that occurs at the Surrey location demonstrates that organized crime operations have developed new sophisticated methods that enable Indian domestic conflicts to spread into North America. The Lawrence Bishnoi network employs a “neighborhood siege” strategy to attack Kap’s Cafe security by using nearby businesses such as Chai Sutta Bar to execute their proxy assaults. The situation involves more than a simple local conflict because it serves as a strategic display of international gang affiliations. 

You Might Be Interested In

Cross-Border Gang Reach and Digital-to-Physical Threat Tactics Target Indian Diaspora

The syndicate demonstrates its capability to conduct multiple drive-by shootings, which have occurred between the cafe’s July 2025 grand opening and the recent May 2026 shooting incident because they possess established British Columbia criminal networks. Indian diaspora communities receive warnings through digital-to-physical intimidation methods that their physical location cannot completely protect them from the ongoing gang-related feuds that exist in their home country.

Celebrity Links and the Risks of High-Profile Associations

The growing conflict between Kapil Sharma and the Bishnoi group started when he began working with Bollywood actor Salman Khan, who has been their main target for more than 20 years. The gang claims that Khan’s appearance at The Great Indian Kapil Show launch event led to the celebrity extortion threats against Sharma. 

“Guilt by Association” Strategy and Rising Frustration Over Law Enforcement Response

This “guilt by association” strategy aims to create a vacuum around Khan by terrorizing his colleagues and business partners. Sharma himself has expressed frustration over the perceived limitations of Canadian law enforcement because he believes that the current state of attacks shows that the system fails to control extortion-related violence. 

Rising Security Threats for Kapil Sharma and the Entertainment Industry Amid Global Crime Links

For the comedian Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, the present situation demonstrates how organized crime and entertainment industries pose lethal threats to public safety. The cafe now serves as the main site of an international security incident that requires immediate action from both diplomatic and legal authorities.

Also Read: Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Canada cafe shootinghome-hero-pos-10kapil sharmaLawrence Bishnoi gang

RELATED News

Shakira Stuns Rio de Janeiro With FREE Copacabana Concert, 2 Million Fans Create Unstoppable Dance Wave In Viral Video

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 16: Akshay Kumar’s Horror-Comedy Stays Rock-Steady Despite Clash With Raja Shivaji, Michael

Met Gala 2026: Karan Johar To Deepika Padukone, Bollywood Celebs To Walk The Red Carpet In Style

Samay Raina Trolls Sunil Pal Over ‘Atankvaadi’ Remark, Takes Sharp ‘Chappal Dig’, Leaves Kapil Sharma In Splits

‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

LATEST NEWS

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch (Live Streaming Details And Channel)

Gold and Silver Rate Today on 3 May 2026: 24K Gold at ₹1.51 Lakh; Check Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore

SRH vs KKR Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, and Pitch Report For Match 45 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Watch Viral Video: Man Seen Vandalising Train Seats While Friend Records And Encourages The Act, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

SRH vs KKR IPL 2026 Injury News: Will Matheesha Pathirana Play For KKR in Today’s IPL 2026 Match? Coach Tim Southee Drops Massive Hint

Spirit Airlines Pilot Breaks Down While Making Emotional Announcement On Final Flight – Watch Viral Video

UAE vs Oman, ICC CWC League 2 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch?

Harassed by Wife, Last Call to Father: Shocking Details in 30-Year-Old Delhi Judge Aman Sharma Suicide Case

End war, Pay Compensation: What’s Inside Iran’s 14-point Peace Proposal To US

‘KD – The Devil’ Box Office Collections Day 3: Dhruva Sarja And Sanjay Dutt’s Film Crashes Over 40% on Saturday

Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’
Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’
Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’
Shots Fired Near Kapil Sharma’s Canada Cafe; Fourth Attack Sparks Fear As Gang Warns Him To ‘Fall in Line’

QUICK LINKS