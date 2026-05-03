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Home > Elections > Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Will Congress Newcomer Dent BJP Veteran’s Run In Assam’s Jalukbari?

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Will Congress Newcomer Dent BJP Veteran’s Run In Assam’s Jalukbari?

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: This Assam Assembly Election 2026, the electoral battle in Jalukbari will be closely watched as the Congress has introduced a new face, Bidisha Neog against Himanta Biswa Sarma,CM Of Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Will Congress Newcomer Dent BJP Veteran’s Run In Assam’s Jalukbari? (Image Credit: Bidisha Neog via Instagram/ANI)
Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Will Congress Newcomer Dent BJP Veteran’s Run In Assam’s Jalukbari? (Image Credit: Bidisha Neog via Instagram/ANI)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 13:06 IST

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Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Will Congress Newcomer Dent BJP Veteran’s Run In Assam’s Jalukbari?

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: The Assam Assembly consists of 126 seats in total of legislative seats. Jalukbari constituency is home to Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma. The state conducted its voting process on April 9 throughout all 126 electoral districts which will proceed to vote counting on May 4. The BJP considers Jalukbari to be a secure electoral district which has remained under Sarma’s control for more than 20 years. The contest has developed a different dynamic because the Congress Party selected Bidisha Neog to compete against their established political opponent. Neog attempts to challenge Sarma’s political authority in his power base after joining the party less than one year ago. The Jalukbari election battle between the BJP and Congress Party attracts public attention because observers want to know if the new candidate will succeed in reducing the experienced politician’s electoral support. Assamese people have a saying which connects DC Comics ‘As Batman is to Gotham city, HBS is to Jalukbari’. Results will be declared Tomorrow, that is 4th May Monday. 

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam’s ‘Mama’

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: The Assamese people call Himanta Biswa Sarma ‘mama’, the Mother’s Brother. The name reflects the affection of the people towards their Chief Minister. Sarma is the Chief Minister of Assam and he has also been one of the most influential political leaders in the state. But CM started with a setback that goes back to 1996, when he contested as Congress candidate and lost to AGP candidate Bhrigu Kumar Phukan by around 17,000 votes. But he reversed that defeat in 2001, by winning the seat with over 10,000 votes and since then, he is unstoppable. According to the electoral data, his approval ratings have gone up. In 2001, 2006, and 2011, he was the constituency’s choice and in 2015, Himanta Biswa Sarma pulled out the biggest move and joined BJP. But that didn’t stop him from winning, in 2016 and 2021 he won again. In 2021, he defeated Congress Candidate Romen Chandra Borthakur by a massive margin of 100,000 votes. BJP’s base in Jalukbari is to Himanta Biswa Sarma. He declared ‘No need for Campaigns In Jalukbari’. By that one can know how strong his base is. 

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Bidisha Neog, ‘New Comer’ 

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: The Congress party selected Bidisha Neog to lead their mission of bringing new vitality to the electoral battle. She has dedicated her political campaign as a first time candidate to build connections with voters through direct community engagement. The party selected her as a candidate because they wanted to create a new approach to contesting Sarma instead of using their well known politicians. Her campaign centers around one of its main themes which she uses to ‘demand justice for Zubeen’ who she identifies as Assam’s soul singer Zubeen Garg. Neog visited his cremation site after being announced as the candidate and accused Sarma of not fulfilling earlier assurances related to the issue. Although she possesses no electoral background, her local campaign work and accountability research initiatives have created her distinct platform as a candidate.

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Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: All About Jalukbari 

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Jalukbari operates as one of five Assembly districts which exist in the Kamrup Metropolitan district because its residents practice Hinduism while a smaller number follow Islam and Christianity according to data from the 2011 Census. The voting patterns of the constituency have shown strong support for Sarma which has built up throughout the years. Voter turnout after polling ended on 9 April showed high levels of public participation which demonstrated ongoing political interest in the electoral district. 

Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog, Who Will Win?

Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: The exit polls have shown the BJP to have an advantage in Jalukbari which matches their performance in previous elections although the exact margin of victory remains uncertain. The results of the May 4 counting will show whether Sarma continues his victory streak or Neog achieves an unexpected win. The election results have created a new development in Assam’s political history which shows how the state has maintained some of its political traditions while adopting new changes.

Also Read: Assam Assembly Election Results 2026: Date, Time, Where And How to Watch (Live Streaming Details And Channel)

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Tags: Assam Assembly Election 2026Assam assembly elections 2026Assam election results 2026Assam politicsAssembly Elections 2026Bidisha NeogBJP vs CongressCongress candidate AssamHimanta Biswa SarmaHimanta Sarma Jalukbarihome-hero-pos-1Jalukbari constituency

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Himanta Biswa Sarma vs Bidisha Neog: Will Congress Newcomer Dent BJP Veteran’s Run In Assam’s Jalukbari?
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