BLACKPINK’s Jennie To SEVENTEEN’s S Coups, K-Pop Stars Who Nailed The Fashion Game In Met Gala 2025

K-pop stars at the Met Gala? Absolutely—we’re here for it. From Rosé and CL making history with their debut in 2021 to Stray Kids turning heads with their coordinated appearance in 2024, Korean idols have been steadily raising the fashion bar at the iconic event.

This year is no different. While the official guest list remains tightly under wraps—as always—fans were quick to spot SEVENTEEN’s S.Coups heading to New York dressed head-to-toe in BOSS. As the brand’s newest ambassador, all signs point to a likely Met Gala debut. With the 2025 theme spotlighting Black creativity through tailored fashion, expect structured silhouettes, bold personal touches, and perhaps a few surprising style statements woven into the night.

Here’s a look at some of your favourite K-pop idols who owned the Met Gala 2025 carpet:

Lisa

Lisa, the celebrity who has been eagerly awaited by many, made her first appearance in 2025 wearing a chic Louis Vuitton outfit. It comprised of a glitzy blazer, sheerness, and tights printed with the logo of the brand. Moreover, Lisa chose black accessories, wore her hair in a messy up-do, and applied a nail polish adorned with gems. Nevertheless, Lisa’s appearance raised many eyebrows when a few people realized that there was a graphic on her underwear referring to Rosa Parks, the famous figure of the civil rights movement who led a protest against racial segregation in the public transport system in 1955.

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Jennie

Being the brand ambassador of Chanel, Jennie chose an outfit inspired by the style of Coco Chanel. It consisted of a black satin jumpsuit with the elements characteristic of a tuxedo, such as off-shoulders, pearls, a white camellia flower, and buttons on the sleeves.

Rosé

After a gap of four years, Rosé attended the Met Gala event on the red carpet, dressed in a black suit by Saint Laurent, accompanied by an oversized shawl train. Her appearance drew varied opinions; some found her outfit too simplistic, while others admired how it subtly matched the theme. Rosé had made history in 2021 when she became the first K-pop idol to attend the Met Gala in a black dress with a white bow attached to it.

S.Coups

S.Coups of SEVENTEEN made a subtle and impactful appearance in his first Met Gala, merging traditional and modern styles seamlessly. He wore a unique ensemble created by Hugo Boss, which consisted of a hanbok-like top styled in the form of a jeogori under a tailored overcoat.

How to watch the Met Gala 2026

The Met Gala, held every year on the first Monday of May, is set to take place on May 4, 2026. In India, viewers can catch the live stream on Vogue’s YouTube channel starting at 3:30 AM IST on May 5.

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