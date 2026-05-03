Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Controversy: FIR Against Rajasthan Royals? ‘Child Labour’ Allegations Trend as Activist Threatens to Halt 15-Year-Old RR Batter’s IPL 2026 Run

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Child Labour: With his hard-hitting batting, 15-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi is causing havoc for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League. Vaibhav has performed admirably in the games played thus far, despite his batting failure in the most recent game against the Delhi Capitals. Because of this, the Rajasthan Royals are on the verge of making the playoffs, but Vaibhav appears to be involved in a fresh scandal in the interim. In reality, a social media activist has made grave accusations against the Rajasthan Royals, saying that the team is exploiting a 15-year-old youngster for child labor and that the team should be charged with a crime. An activist from Karnataka is allegedly included in the widely shared video. He is heard in the video advising Vaibhav to concentrate on his studies and urging the Labor Commissioner to consider Vaibhav’s situation.

Child labour accusation on Rajasthan Royals for playing Vaibhav Sooryavanshi





While his hard-hitting batting is dominating the IPL 2026, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi seems to be embroiled in a new controversy. A social media activist has leveled serious charges against the Rajasthan Royals, claiming that the team should face criminal charges for using a 15-year-old child for child labor. The widely circulated video supposedly features a Karnataka activist. In the video, he can be heard telling Sooryvanshi to focus on his education and pleading with the Labor Commissioner to take the 15-year-old’s predicament into account.

IPL 2026: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for the Rajasthan Royals?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has been one of the top performers in the IPL 2026. The left-handed batter has been the biggest reason behind the success of the Rajasthan Royals in this season. In 10 games so far, Sooryavanshi has scored 404 runs at an average of 40.40 while striking at 237.64. He has scored a couple of half-centuries and a hundred in the season. However, it was his century off 36 balls that helped him etch his name in the record books once again.

Last year, Sooryavanshi, with a 35-ball hundred, last year recorded the second fastest century in the IPL, only behind Chris Gayle’s 30-ball ton. In IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi slammed a 36-ball ton, which is now the third fastest hundred in the history of the Indian Premier League. With his tally of 404 runs, Sooryvanshi ranks fourth on the IPL 2026 Orange Cap leaderboard. His strike rate of 237.64 is the highest among batters with at least 300 runs in the tournament. With 37 sixes, Sooryavanshi ranks top for hitting the most sixes in the season.

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