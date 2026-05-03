IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 leagues across the world. Each squad mixes homegrown youth with seasoned veterans from abroad.
CSK Beat MI In IPL 2026
IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs MI
The tournament features 10 teams and in the league stage they are divided into 2 groups, similar to the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the teams in its own group twice and the teams in the other group once. This brings all the franchises together and makes rivalries between groups more important. At the end of the league phase, the best 4 teams qualify for the playoffs. Qualifiers 1 will see the top two teams battle it out for a place in the final. Eliminator is for 3rd- and 4th-placed teams. The loser goes home. The loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifying 2. The winner of this game advances to the finals. Points collected are used for creating the rankings. Teams level on points are then separated by net run-rate. Punjab Kings are at the summit with 13 points at the moment. With the win, Chennai Super Kings climbed up to the 6th position.
|Rank
|Team
|P
|W
|L
|NR
|Pts
|NRR
|1
|PBKS (Punjab Kings)
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|+1.043
|2
|RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru)
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|+1.420
|3
|SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad)
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|+0.832
|4
|RR (Rajasthan Royals)
|10
|6
|4
|0
|12
|+0.510
|5
|GT (Gujarat Titans)
|9
|5
|4
|0
|10
|-0.192
|6
|CSK (Chennai Super Kings)
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|+0.005
|7
|DC (Delhi Capitals)
|9
|4
|5
|0
|8
|-0.895
|8
|KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders)
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|-0.751
|9
|MI (Mumbai Indians)
|9
|2
|7
|0
|4
|-0.803
|10
|LSG (Lucknow Super Giants)
|8
|2
|6
|0
|4
|-1.106
Points Table Updated After CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match