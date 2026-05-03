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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

Take a look at the IPL 2026 points table as of May 3. Here's a look at the latest standings after the exciting CSK vs MI game. Find out the full list of team rankings, Net Run Rate (NRR), and points for all ten franchises: MI, KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, and DC.

IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI. Photo Indian Premier League X
IPL 2026 Points Table Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI. Photo Indian Premier League X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sun 2026-05-03 01:50 IST

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

IPL 2026 Points Table: The IPL has 10 teams – Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals, Punjab Kings, Gujarat Titans, Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals. The league is one of the most competitive T20 leagues across the world. Each squad mixes homegrown youth with seasoned veterans from abroad.

CSK Beat MI In IPL 2026 

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 11 balls in a blockbuster IPL 2026 ‘El Clasico’ clash in Chennai on Saturday, chasing a target of 160. MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and elected to bat first but the CSK bowlers delivered a masterclass in the middle and death overs to restrict them to 159/7 in 20 overs. Anshul Kamboj picked up 3 wickets and Noor Ahmad bagged 2. CSK debutant Ramakrishna Ghosh got his first IPL wicket by dismissing Suryakumar Yadav. CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad (67*) and Rs 14.20 crore rookie Kartik Sharma (54*) hit fifties in reply to take them to victory. The victory keeps CSK alive in the hunt for the playoffs but kills MI’s hopes of qualifying.

IPL 2026 Points Table After CSK vs MI

The tournament features 10 teams and in the league stage they are divided into 2 groups, similar to the 2023 Indian Premier League. Each team plays the teams in its own group twice and the teams in the other group once. This brings all the franchises together and makes rivalries between groups more important. At the end of the league phase, the best 4 teams qualify for the playoffs. Qualifiers 1 will see the top two teams battle it out for a place in the final. Eliminator is for 3rd- and 4th-placed teams. The loser goes home. The loser of Qualifier 1 will play the winner of the Eliminator in Qualifying 2. The winner of this game advances to the finals. Points collected are used for creating the rankings. Teams level on points are then separated by net run-rate. Punjab Kings are at the summit with 13 points at the moment. With the win, Chennai Super Kings climbed up to the 6th position.

You Might Be Interested In
Rank Team P W L NR Pts NRR
1 PBKS (Punjab Kings) 8 6 1 1 13 +1.043
2 RCB (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) 9 6 3 0 12 +1.420
3 SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) 9 6 3 0 12 +0.832
4 RR (Rajasthan Royals) 10 6 4 0 12 +0.510
5 GT (Gujarat Titans) 9 5 4 0 10 -0.192
6 CSK (Chennai Super Kings) 9 4 5 0 8 +0.005
7 DC (Delhi Capitals) 9 4 5 0 8 -0.895
8 KKR (Kolkata Knight Riders) 8 2 5 1 5 -0.751
9 MI (Mumbai Indians) 9 2 7 0 4 -0.803
10 LSG (Lucknow Super Giants) 8 2 6 0 4 -1.106

Points Table Updated After CSK vs MI IPL 2026 Match 

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Tags: Cricket newscskCSK vs MIDCGTindian premier leagueIPL 2026 Points TableIPL 2026 pts tableIPL 2026 standingsIPL Points TableKKRLSGMIpbkspointsrcbRRSRH

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC
IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on May 2 After CSK Beat MI— KKR, MI, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, GT, LSG, DC

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