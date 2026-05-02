LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel Aman Kumar Sharma Assembly Elections 2026 Bengal politics aap donald trump Bengal Results anne hathaway israel
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Find out why MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma are missing from the CSK vs MI blockbuster clash in IPL 2026. Get the latest injury updates on Dhoni’s calf recovery and Rohit’s hamstring strain.

CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?Photo Ani
CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?Photo Ani

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 20:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

CSK vs MI: The IPL’s ‘El Clasico’ is underway at the M A Chidambaram Stadium but the mood at the Chepauk is a bit different today. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in a high-stakes contest on Saturday, May 2 but the two most iconic figures in the league’s history, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, are not in the starting lineups.

Rohit Sharma’s Absence: The Hamstring Hurdle

It is a huge blow for Mumbai Indians as they will be missing the ‘Hitman’. Rohit Sharma will miss the IPL season after suffering a hamstring strain during Mumbai’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Fans were optimistic about a comeback in tonight’s marquee clash but MI medical team has taken a cautious approach.

Skipper Hardik Pandya revealed in the last earlier match that Rohit needs more time to be match-ready. The veteran opener is said to be eyeing a comeback for the reverse fixture against Bengaluru on 10 May as per reports. Without him, Mumbai’s batting order is under pressure to find some stability at the top. MI have gone in with Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton in the opening pair tonight.

You Might Be Interested In

The MS Dhoni Mystery: A Season of Recovery

The Yellow Army across the dugout still wait for their ‘Thala’ to make his season debut. MS Dhoni is recovering from a calf injury sustained during pre-season training and has not played a single game of IPL 2026 so far.

While Dhoni has been working on his running speeds in the nets, he has not yet been given the medical “green signal” to compete. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said Dhoni’s skill work is sharp but the main sticking point is his running power for quick singles and doubles. Dhoni has reportedly stayed away from the ground during matches to not be a distraction and that the focus is solely on the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sanju Samson is keeping wickets for CSK in his absence.

Points Table Context: Desperation for Both Sides

The absence of these two legends comes at a critical juncture for both franchises:

  • Chennai Super Kings are currently sitting in 7th place, with three wins from eight matches.

  • Mumbai Indians find themselves in an even tougher spot, languishing in 9th place with just two wins from eight games.

Mumbai Indians opted to bat after winning the toss but the spotlight now turns to the next generation of stars. The rivalry is as intense as ever but the absence of the 2 stalwarts is a reminder of the changing guard in the IPL 2026. Masters fans now look to the mid-May fixtures for a possible return.

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians playing 11CSK vs MI IPL 2026IPL 2026 El Clasico highlightsMS Dhoni calf injury return dateMS Dhoni injury update May 2026Rohit Sharma hamstring injury statuswhy Rohit Sharma not playing today

RELATED News

”Surprised! A Simple Hug…” — Lisa Sthalekar Breaks Silence On Viral Ramiz Raja Hug During PSL 2026 Commentary

India Women’s T20 World Cup 2026 Squad Announced: Harmanpreet Kaur To Lead; Amanjot Kaur, Kashvee Gautam Miss Out

Sporting Delhi vs Punjab FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Like Rishabh Pant’: Former Australian Skipper Makes Big Prediction On RR’s 15-Year-Old Star

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

LATEST NEWS

UP Shocker: Woman Kills Her Four children Over Property Dispute, Then flees home

Perfect Crown Episode 8 India Time: When & Where To Watch IU-Byeon Woo-seok’s K-Drama

Petrol Diesel Prices Hiked? Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bangalore And Other Cities

Surat’s Smriti Van Emerges as Model for Urban Environmental Solutions

Who Was Judge Aman Kumar Sharma? Delhi Judge Found Dead In Safdarjung, Police Confirm Suicide

Odisha 10th Result OUT: BSE Declares Class 10 Scores; Girls Lead Again As Pass Percentage Touches 95.33%- Check Direct Link

Who Is Narges Mohammadi? Iran’s Nobel Peace Prize Winner Critical After Heart Attack In Jail, Condition ‘Unstable…’

Mehul Purohit Leads Multiphase Digital to Double Win at IDEA Awards

Will Bengal’s Falta Vote For The Third Time? Clashes Rock Re-Poll, BJP Demands Voting Again

Marengo CIMS Hospital’s cardiac surgeon Dr. Dhaval Naik honoured with Gujarat Garima Award

CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?
CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?
CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?
CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

QUICK LINKS