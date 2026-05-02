CSK vs MI: Why Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni Are Not Playing In Today IPL 2026 Match?

CSK vs MI: The IPL’s ‘El Clasico’ is underway at the M A Chidambaram Stadium but the mood at the Chepauk is a bit different today. Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) face off in a high-stakes contest on Saturday, May 2 but the two most iconic figures in the league’s history, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, are not in the starting lineups.

Rohit Sharma’s Absence: The Hamstring Hurdle

It is a huge blow for Mumbai Indians as they will be missing the ‘Hitman’. Rohit Sharma will miss the IPL season after suffering a hamstring strain during Mumbai’s match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 12. Fans were optimistic about a comeback in tonight’s marquee clash but MI medical team has taken a cautious approach.

Skipper Hardik Pandya revealed in the last earlier match that Rohit needs more time to be match-ready. The veteran opener is said to be eyeing a comeback for the reverse fixture against Bengaluru on 10 May as per reports. Without him, Mumbai’s batting order is under pressure to find some stability at the top. MI have gone in with Will Jacks and Ryan Rickelton in the opening pair tonight.

The MS Dhoni Mystery: A Season of Recovery

The Yellow Army across the dugout still wait for their ‘Thala’ to make his season debut. MS Dhoni is recovering from a calf injury sustained during pre-season training and has not played a single game of IPL 2026 so far.

While Dhoni has been working on his running speeds in the nets, he has not yet been given the medical “green signal” to compete. CSK batting coach Michael Hussey said Dhoni’s skill work is sharp but the main sticking point is his running power for quick singles and doubles. Dhoni has reportedly stayed away from the ground during matches to not be a distraction and that the focus is solely on the captaincy of Ruturaj Gaikwad. Sanju Samson is keeping wickets for CSK in his absence.

Points Table Context: Desperation for Both Sides

The absence of these two legends comes at a critical juncture for both franchises:

Chennai Super Kings are currently sitting in 7th place , with three wins from eight matches.

Mumbai Indians find themselves in an even tougher spot, languishing in 9th place with just two wins from eight games.

Mumbai Indians opted to bat after winning the toss but the spotlight now turns to the next generation of stars. The rivalry is as intense as ever but the absence of the 2 stalwarts is a reminder of the changing guard in the IPL 2026. Masters fans now look to the mid-May fixtures for a possible return.