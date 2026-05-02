‘Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Like Rishabh Pant’: Former Australian Skipper Makes Big Prediction On RR’s 15-Year-Old Star

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi test cricket future: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, a young player for the Rajasthan Royals, is currently being likened to some of the most explosive batters in contemporary cricket due to his brave batting in the 2026 Indian Premier League. Due to their attacking approach, players like Virender Sehwag, David Warner, and Rishabh Pant were first thought of as white-ball specialists, but all three eventually demonstrated their value in Test cricket. Aaron Finch, a former captain of Australia, now thinks Sooryavanshi might take a similar route if India decides to give him a chance in the longest format.

With his blistering efforts at the top of the order for the Rajasthan Royals, the 15-year-old left-handed opener has become one of the IPL season’s breakthrough sensations. Finch has hinted that the teenager’s aggressive style may also make him a dangerous middle-order alternative in Test cricket, as talks about a potential India debut in the forthcoming T20I series against Ireland persist.

Aaron Finch compares Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to Rishabh Pant

Former Australian skipper, Aaron Finch, while talking to the Sydney Morning Herald, talked about how players like Vaibhav Sooryavanshi have a huge role to play in test cricket. With the way the game is progressing, Finch believes hard-hitting players like Sooryavanshi could have a huge impact on the game. “There’s a place in Test cricket for impact players like that. You think of Rishabh Pant and the point of difference he has, he’s one player who can put real fear into an opposition because he’s unpredictable,” he said.

Having seen how the 15-year-old prodigy has played against the new ball in T20 cricket, Finch believes he could have a similar role in test cricket while batting at number five. The former Aussie batter further added, “We’ve seen what Vaibhav (Sooryavanshi) can do against the new ball in T20. If he batted at five in Test cricket against a 50-over-old ball, what could he do there?”

IPL 2026: How has Vaibhav Sooryavanshi performed for the Rajasthan Royals?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, since his debut in the Indian Premier League, has been arguably the best batter. The 15-year-old, irrespective of his young age, has taken on the best bowlers, including the likes of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Jasprit Bumrah, Rashid Khan, and Kagiso Rabada, among others. The left-handed batter has already created multiple records with his two centuries in the tournament. He has the fastest and the second fastest century for an Indian in the tournament. In IPL 2026, Sooryavanshi has scored 404 runs in 10 games at a strike rate of 237.64. What has impressed the fans and experts from around the world is his consistency while batting at such a high tempo.

IPL 2026: What is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s age?

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi recently turned 15 years old ahead of the IPL 2026. The left-handed batter is now eligible to play for the Indian cricket team. Fans and experts are predicting that he could be named in the T20I series against Ireland, and if that happens, he will become the youngest Indian to play international cricket.

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