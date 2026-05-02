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Home > Sports News > NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming. Photo X
NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 15:56 IST

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NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Inter Kashi are travelling to Guwahati to face NorthEast United FC in their next Indian Super League 2025-26 fixture, which was originally scheduled to be played at their home ground and they are facing a rare challenge. The change of venue adds another layer of intrigue as both sides try to turn their campaigns around.

Inter Kashi have shown glimpses of promise this season but have struggled to maintain consistency. Under Antonio Lopez Habas, the team has produced some quality moments but they have been too sporadic to build momentum. They currently sit eighth in the table with 11 points from nine games, with three wins, two draws and four defeats. They had strung together back-to-back wins before, but they come into this one off a loss, so they need an answer if they want to stay in the playoff hunt.

NorthEast United, on the other hand, are having a bad run. Juan Pedro Benali’s tactical approach has not produced the desired results and the team’s recent form has been worrying. The Highlanders are without a win in their last five matches, losing four of those. Their last win was way back in March and confidence has since taken a serious knock.

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Both teams are trying to bounce back. This game could be decided by which team can handle pressure better. On paper, Inter Kashi have the edge but NorthEast United will look to use the home conditions in Guwahati as motivation to spark a much-needed revival.

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Saturday 2nd May 2026.

When will the NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Friday, 2nd May 2026.

Where will the NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Where to watch NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Saturday 2nd May 2026.

NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Predicted XIs

Inter Kashi: Shubham (GK); Sandip, Nishchal, Gahlot, Nishu; Asif, Vaz, Llamas, Prasanth K; Planas, Ashish

NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet; Robin, Andy, Asheer, Samte; Maya, Parthib, Macarton, Jairo, Jithin; Rinzuala

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Tags: live streamingNEUFC vs IK live telecastNorthEast United vs Inter KashiNorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Livewatch ISL 2026 online India

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NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
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NorthEast United vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

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