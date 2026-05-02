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Home > World News > US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

The United States has approved military deals worth more than $8.6 billion for some of its key allies in West Asia, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

The United States has approved military deals worth more than $8.6 billion for some of its key allies in West Asia, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Photo: X
The United States has approved military deals worth more than $8.6 billion for some of its key allies in West Asia, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. Photo: X

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Sat 2026-05-02 06:20 IST

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US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

The United States has approved military deals worth more than $8.6 billion for some of its key allies in West Asia, including Israel, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

According to a report, on Friday, the US State Department announced these arms sales. The move comes at a time when tensions in the region remain high, especially after the long-running conflict involving Iran.

The approvals come as the US and Israel’s war against Iran entered its ninth week since the conflict began, and more than three weeks after a fragile ceasefire took effect.

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Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) said he considers it “treasonous” for critics to claim that the United States is not winning the war with Iran, despite the Trump administration earlier informing Congress that hostilities had terminated.

Speaking during remarks at The Villages in Florida, Trump criticised political opponents for questioning the effectiveness of the US military campaign.

“We get the radical left to say, ‘We’re not winning, we’re not winning.’ They don’t have any military left. It’s unbelievable,” Trump said. “It’s actually, it’s actually, I believe it’s treasonous, okay. You want to know the truth, it’s treasonous.”

Trump also referred to the January US military action in Venezuela, which he claimed was “one of the greatest military movements in history,” while drawing comparisons to the current conflict with Iran.

“We’re doing just about as well in Iran,” he said. “But I don’t like talking about it until the jobs are finished.”

Trump said that the military action was taken against Iran’s nuclear programme to save the Gulf region, including Israel, from the threat posed if Tehran had been successful in having a nuclear weapon.

“Because we have to take a little journey down to a beautiful country known as Iran, and we have to make sure that they don’t have a nuclear weapon. He added, “We stopped them with the B2 bombers. If we didn’t do that, they would’ve had a nuclear weapon. Israel, the Middle East, and Europe would have been blown to pieces.”

He also claimed Iran’s military capacity had been significantly degraded, with the claim that the Iranian leadership had been weakened. “And Iran is getting decimated. They have no navy. They have no air force. They have no anti-aircraft equipment. They have no radar. They have no leaders; their leaders are all gone,” Trump said.

Trump said negotiations with Iran were not progressing as desired.”They’re not coming through with the kind of deal that we have to have, and we’re going to get this thing done properly,” he said.

He also stressed that the United States would not end the conflict prematurely. “We’re not going to leave early and have this kind of problem arise in three more years,” Trump said. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Iran Leadership Criticised By US Treasury Chief Bessent In Sharp ‘Rats In Sewer Pipe’ Comment

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US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

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US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners

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US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners
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US Clears Over $8.6 Billion In Arms Deals For Israel And Gulf Partners
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