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Home > World News > Blast Them Or Make A Deal: Trump’s Two Options For Iran Amid War Suspense

Blast Them Or Make A Deal: Trump’s Two Options For Iran Amid War Suspense

Donald Trump said the US has two choices in dealing with Iran, as the situation continues to get global attention.

Donald Trump said the US has two choices in dealing with Iran, as the situation continues to get global attention. Photo: ANI
Donald Trump said the US has two choices in dealing with Iran, as the situation continues to get global attention. Photo: ANI

Published By: Pratik Das
Published: Sat 2026-05-02 00:20 IST

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Blast Them Or Make A Deal: Trump’s Two Options For Iran Amid War Suspense

On Friday, US President Donald Trump said the United States has two main choices in dealing with Iran, as the situation continues to get global attention. His remarks come at a time when tensions remain high, with ongoing talks, military pressure, and uncertainty over whether the situation will move towards a deal or further conflict.

Trump On Iran: ‘Blast Them Or Make A Deal’, A Harsh Choice

In a video that is widely shared online, Trump spoke to reporters in a very direct and strong way. “Do we want to go and just blast the hell out of them and finish them forever? or do we want to try and make a deal?” he said, showing the choice between using force or trying for a deal.

‘I’d Prefer Not’: Trump Signals Hesitation On Military Action Against Iran

When a reporter asked him, “Do you want to go blast the hell out of them?”, Trump showed that he was not fully in favour of using force. “I’d prefer not. On a human basis, I’d prefer not,” he replied, indicating he would rather avoid a conflict if possible.

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These comments come at a time when the situation around Iran is becoming more uncertain, and there are concerns about things getting worse. Trump’s remarks showed both strong words and caution, as he talked about the option of military action while also pointing out its possible consequences.

‘I Am Not Happy’: Trump Reacts As Iran Tensions Continue To Rise

In another clip from the same interaction, Trump showed that he is unhappy with how things are going. “I would say that I am not happy,” he said, without giving more details.

His comments show a familiar style of putting pressure while also keeping the option of talks open. He did not say what the US would do next, but his remarks have added to the discussion on how the country should respond.

Experts say such statements can shape public opinion and how other countries react, especially during sensitive situations. As things continue to develop, it is still not clear whether the focus will be on talks or stronger action.

Also Read: Strait of Hormuz Shipping Plunges Over 90% Amid US-Iran-Israel Conflict, Hundreds of Vessels Stranded in Gulf As West Asia Crisis Disrupts Key Oil Route

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Blast Them Or Make A Deal: Trump’s Two Options For Iran Amid War Suspense

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Blast Them Or Make A Deal: Trump’s Two Options For Iran Amid War Suspense

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Blast Them Or Make A Deal: Trump’s Two Options For Iran Amid War Suspense
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