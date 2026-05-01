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Home > India News > West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why

West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why

The Election Commission has ordered repolling in 15 booths across West Bengal’s Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour constituencies on May 2, following reports of irregularities.

West Bengal Assembly Elections (IMAGE: X)
West Bengal Assembly Elections (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 20:54 IST

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why

The Election Commission of India on Friday said that repolling will be held in 15 polling stations in West Bengal, where voting was held on April 29 in the second phase of the Assembly elections.

The repolling will be held on 11 booths of Magrahat Paschim Assembly constituency and 4 booths of Diamond Harbour Assembly constituency in South 24 Parganas on May 2, the EC said.

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal, the EC said the repolling has been ordered based on inputs received from the state poll machinery and voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.

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“I am directed to state that based on reports received from the concerned Returning Officers and the Observers of 142-Magrahat Paschim AC and 143-Diamond Harbour AC regarding poll taken for General Election to the Legislative Assembly of West Bengal, 2026, held on 29th April, 2026 and after taking all material circumstances into account, the Commission hereby declares, under sub-section (2) of Section 58 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, that the poll taken on 29th April, 2026 for the aforesaid election at the following Polling Stations (as mentioned in Column 3 of the table below) to be void and appoints 2nd May, 2026 as the date and fixes the hours, for taking fresh poll at the said Polling Stations,” West Bengal’s Chief Electoral Officer wrote in the order.

“I am further to state that the widest possible publicity should be given by beating of drums in the polling area, and contesting candidates should be informed in writing about the fresh poll being taken on the said date,” the poll body said.

BJP’s co-incharge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, alleged that voters were prevented from choosing the party candidate at several polling booths in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency during phase two of Assembly elections in the State.
He claimed that in multiple booths, the BJP option was allegedly blocked using tape, calling it the “Diamond Harbour Model” and demanding a repoll in the affected areas.

In a post on X, Malviya wrote, “This is what Mamata Banerjee was defending when she spoke up for Jehangir Khan, a criminal contesting on a TMC ticket from Falta in Diamond Harbour. In several polling booths, the option to vote for the BJP has been blocked using a tape, effectively preventing voters from exercising their choice. This is the so-called ‘Diamond Harbour Model,’ the same template that helped Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee secure his Lok Sabha seat.”

On the day of polling, West Bengal Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal said that the polling booths with taping of any EVM button will undergo repolling, after the BJP alleged irregularities in Falta under the Diamond Harbour constituency.
“If reports of taping of any button come in, that should be verified and noted. If true, those booths will go for a repoll,” West Bengal CEO said.

The final phase of polling for the high-octane West Bengal assembly elections concluded at 6 PM on April 29, with voter turnout hitting remarkable numbers at 90% before the closing hour. Security arrangements are in place at strong rooms in Howrah ahead of the counting of votes on May 4. 

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Kerala Assembly Election Results 2026: Full Schedule, Counting Process, Exit Poll Predictions And Major Candidates To Watch, All You Need To Know

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why

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West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why
West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why
West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why
West Bengal Assembly Elections: These 15 Polling Stations In Two Constituencies To Go For Re-polling On May 2, Here’s Why

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