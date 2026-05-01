‘They Set A Reminder Atleast’: Trisha Krishnan Takes A Clever Dig At Karuppu’s Makers Over Delay In Releasing First Look, Also Reveals Why She Skipped The Audio Launch

RJ Balaji’s film Karuppu, starring Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, is gearing up for its theatrical release soon. The team just dropped Trisha’s first look as Preethi, showing her as a lawyer in a courtroom. There’s another clip of her in a green saree, dancing and clearly having a blast. Fans went wild for her look.

Trisha Krishnan Takes A Clever Dig At Karuppu’s Makers

One user on X (formerly Twitter) said, “Omg yes, I forgot Trisha is in it (sobbing emoji). Can we talk about how young she looks? Girl is literally aging in reverse fr. Btw, what was the last film Trisha did with Suriya before Karuppu?” Trisha replied, “Thank you. Even I forgot. Good to know they set a reminder now at least.”

Trisha Krishnan Claps Back at Trolls Amid Ongoing Personal Life Rumours

Not everyone was thrilled, though. When someone called her out for not attending the audio launch and questioned her sarcasm, Trisha snapped back, “Guess my invite got lost in the mail :)” The audio launch happened in Chennai on April 26.

Even after a Suriya fan insisted her name and photo were on the event poster, others chimed in, “Posters aren’t invitations!” Trisha didn’t seem bothered. She was celebrating her birthday month on Instagram, writing, “May(me) season has officially begun.” She turns 43 on May 4.

Lately, Trisha’s been all over the news for both work and her personal life. Rumours say she’s dating her Ghilli co-star, Vijay. Vijay’s wife, Sangeetha Sornalingam, even filed for divorce, saying he had an affair with an unnamed actress. Not long after that, Trisha and Vijay showed up at a wedding together, and the buzz just got louder.

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