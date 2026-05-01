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Home > India News > ‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

Monalisa Bhosle files POCSO case against director Sanoj Mishra, alleging misconduct during film shoot amid ongoing legal row.

Monalisa Bhosle files POCSO case against director Sanoj Mishra. (Image Credit: ANI)
Monalisa Bhosle files POCSO case against director Sanoj Mishra. (Image Credit: ANI)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 20:24 IST

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‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

The ‘Kumbh Mela girl’ Monalisa Bhosle has filed a complaint under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, adding fuel to the already complex legal and personal storm surrounding the controversial actress. The complaint, lodged at the Ernakulam Central Police Station, names four individuals, including film director Sanoj Mishra and advocate Anil Vilayil. This development occurs amidst ongoing controversies surrounding her marriage, age claims, and previous legal battles, drawing widespread attention across the country. Monalisa has made serious allegations against the film director during a film shoot, while also facing allegations in the ongoing marital case, making the situation multifaceted and highly scrutinised.

What Are The Allegations Against Director Sanoj Mishra?

The actress alleged, in a press conference in Kochi, that filmmaker Sanoj Mishra “touched her inappropriately multiple times during the shoot’. She said it happened again and again, and even when she approached her family, she was ignored. A complaint was subsequently lodged and, on April 29, 2026, a case under the POCSO Act was registered. Police said the case could be handed over to Madhya Pradesh where the incidents were alleged to have taken place.

What Steps Have Been Taken Till Date?

After the complaint, police filed an FIR in Ernakulam Central Police Station. Then, Monalisa was made to appear before a court and her statement was recorded. Apart from Mishra, Anil Vilayil, an advocate, has been accused of defaming Monalisa on social media. Jurisdictional issues, officials are examining, and the file might be sent to Madhya Pradesh Police for investigation. The case is pending in the court.

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How Is This Case Linked To Monalisa’s Marriage Scandal?

The complaint was lodged in the wake of Monalisa’s marriage scandal with Farman Khan. Her family alleged that she was a minor when she married, and that she had been deceived into the marriage. However, Monalisa has denials all along, saying that she is 18 years of age and has stood her ground. The case has also been overshadowed with the “love jihad” narrative, which is also a sensitive and controversial and a politically sensitive issue.

What Is The Significance Of Earlier Complaints And Investigations?

Before Monalisa’s complaint, filmmaker Sanoj Mishra had filed a complaint in the police stating that she was a minor and was trapped. This led to a police investigation followed by a legal fight against her husband under the POCSO Act in Khargone district in Madhya Pradesh. The National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) later declared her a minor, making the legal battle and age dispute even more complex.

The Viral ‘Missing’ Video: What Is The Truth?

The legal battle intensified as a video went viral showing that Monalisa had gone missing after abandoning her husband. It showed a man who looked like Farman Khan searching for her in Rajasthan. All of this was later proven to be false. The man in the video was identified as Arvind Kumar Joshi, who admitted that he made the video for fun and to catch attention on social media. Monalisa has been posting videos with her husband, and the two are together.

The Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, is a harsh law for the protection of a person below the age of 18 years from sexual assault and exploitation but protects his identity and courts will be held confidential. POCSO is a gender-neutral law and will be enforced strictly against all the accused. This Act is essential to understand in cases involving minor.

ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2026 Results: Who Are The Top Candidates? Major Updates, Predictions & Key Seats

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Tags: Kumbh Mela viral girlMonalisa BhosleMonalisa Bhosle newspocsoPOCSO caseSanoj Mishra

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‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

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‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle
‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle
‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle
‘Touched Me Inappropriately’: Kumbh Mela Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle Files POCSO Complaint Against Director Sanoj Mishra Amid Legal Battle

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