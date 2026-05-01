UFC Fight Night: Date, Time, TV Channel, Live Streaming, Tickets & How to Watch in India, PAK, USA, UK, UAE & Rest of the World

UFC Fight Night: UFC Fight Night returns to Australia as history is created with the first-ever Saturday fight night in the country. The event will be headlined by welterweights Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates. While Maddalena fights in a packed RAC Arena that will be cheering on for their local hero, Prates from Brazil could spoil his chances of winning on home turf. In Perth, these two established fighters come having never drawn in any of their fights. Will it remain the same, or will the accolades be shared tonight?

When Is UFC Fight Night? Date, Time, Venue & Full Event Schedule Explained

UFC Fight Night, headlined by Della Maddalena and Prates as the main event, takes place tonight in RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The main event will be between Welterweights featuring Australia’s Maddalena and Brazil’s Oscar Prates.

Where to Watch UFC Fight Night Live? TV Channels & Streaming Platforms in India, PAK, USA, UK, UAE & More

Country Time Where to watch? India 04:30 PM IST Sony Sports and Sony LIV Pakistan 5:00 PM PST Ten Sports United States 7:00 AM ET / 5:00 AM CT / 6:00 AM PT Paramount+ United Kingdom & Ireland 12:00 PM BST TNT Sports Dubai (UAE) 03:00 AM PST STARZPLAY Australia 7:00 PM AWST, 9:00 PM AEST Paramount+, Foxtel, Kayo Sports Canada 7:00 AM ET PPV, Sportsnet, TVA Sports Brazil 8:00 AM BRT Paramount+ Saudi Arabia 03:00 AM AST (Tuesday) UFC Arabia, UFC Fight Pass

How to Watch UFC Fight Night Online? Step-by-Step Streaming Guide for Global Fans

Fans can watch the UFC Fight Night headlined by Della Maddalena vs Prates clash. The two welterweight fighters are coming to this clash are coming into this clash having not lost a single professional fight in their careers. Their record from the previous bouts indicates that it could be a spicy match-up. Meanwhile, all fans would be raring to watch the fight and will want to know how to watch the huge event live from Australia. Here is a step-by-step streaming guide to watch UFC Fight Night, Della Maddalena vs Prates online.

Step 1: Log on to the official streaming platform that will stream the fight according to your region. Use a registered account email and password to log in to the platform.

Step 2: Go to the search bar and search for UFC Fight Night.

Step 3: Click on UFC Fight Night, Della Maddalena vs Prates on the 2nd of May to watch the mega event from Australia.

What Is the UFC Fight Night Card 2026? Full List of Fights & Top Fighters to Watch

Here is a list of fights from UFC Fight Night 2026:

Pre-Lims

Dom Mar Fan vs Kody Steele (Lightweight)

Jonathan Micallef vs Themba Gorimbo (Welterweight)

Ben Johnston vs Wes Schultz (Middleweight)

Colby Thicknesse vs Vince Morales (Bantamweight)

Jacob Malkoun vs Gerald Meerschaert (Middleweight)

Junior Tafa vs Kevin Christian (Light Heavyweight)

Cam Rowston vs Robert Bryczek (Middleweight)

Main Card

Tai Tuivasa vs Louie Sutherland (Heavyweight)

Shamil Gaziev vs Brando Peričić (Heavyweight)

Marwan Rahiki vs Ollie Schmid (Featherweight)

Tim Elliott vs Steve Erceg (Flyweight)

Beneil Dariush vs Quillan Salkilld (Lightweight)

Jack Della Maddalena vs Carlos Prates (Welterweight) (Main Event)

How to Buy UFC Fight Night 2026 Tickets? Prices, Booking Process & Venue Details Explained

UFC Fight Night returns to Australia in Perth. For the first time ever, it will be Saturday Fight Night down under. The UFC Fight Night, which will feature former UFC Welterweight Champion and Perth native Jack Della Maddalena against rising Brazilian talent Carlos “The Nightmare” Prates, will light up RAC Arena. Here are the details on buying UFC Fight Night tickets:

Where to buy tickets? Tickets can be bought through the official ticketing platform, Ticketek Australia.

Price: Prices of UFC Fight Night start from 214 AUD

Venue: UFC Fight Night on 2nd May will take place at RAC Arena, Perth in Australia.

Who Are the Top Fighters in UFC Fight Night? Main Event, Co-Main & Key Matchups

The top fighters in UFC Fight Night include Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates. The two Welterweights will main event the clash. Jack Maddalena, being a local fighter from Australia, will have the support of his home crowd; meanwhile, Brazilian Carlos Prates comes with a set of challenges himself. The Co-Main event of the night would be Beneil Dariush taking on Quillan Salkilld. Once again it will be Aussie, Salkilld, with the home support against USA’s Dariush.

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