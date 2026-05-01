PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen — Live Streaming Details, Predicted Playing XIs, Preview

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2, Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming: The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 Eliminator 2 match between Islamabad United (ISL) and Hyderabad Kingsmen (HYK) will take place in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. Islamabad United has been led from the front by Shadab Khan. After the tournament’s round-robin phase, they placed second on the points table. They won six of their ten games, lost just three, and had one game cancelled. They would like to make a big comeback on Friday after losing to Peshawar Zalmi by 70 runs in the qualifier. The Hyderabad Kingsmen lost four straight games to start their first PSL season. They did, however, turn things around admirably, winning six of their previous seven games. This includes defeating Multan Sultans by eight wickets in Eliminator 1.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Match Preview

Islamabad United and Hyderabad Kingsmen meet in Eliminator 2 for a place in the finals. The winner of tonight’s game will face the Peshawar Zalmi to battle it out to be crowned champions of PSL 2026. Both teams have different outcomes from their prior games going into this matchup. In the qualifier, Islamabad United was defeated by Peshawar Zalmi. However, they have another chance to advance to the final after finishing second in the PSL 2026 points standings. In the meantime, the Kingsmen have already defeated the Multan Sultans in Eliminator 1.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XIs

Islamabad United Predicted Playing XI: Devon Conway (wk), Sameer Minhas, Mohsin Riaz, Shadab Khan (C), Mark Chapman, Haider Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Richard Gleeson, Salman Mirza, Chris Green

Hyderabad Kingsmen Predicted Playing XI: Marnus Labuschagne (C), Maaz Sadaqat, Usman Khan (wk), Saim Ayub, Kusal Perera, Glenn Maxwell, Irfan Khan, Hunain Shah, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed, Hassan Khan

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Live Streaming Details

Where to watch Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 2 from PSL 2026 in Pakistan?

The match will be telecast live on A Sports, PTV Sports, and Ten Sports in Pakistan. Digital viewers in Pakistan can live stream the game on the Tapmad, Tamasha, and Myco platforms.

Where to watch Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 2 from PSL 2026 in the UK?

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will provide live coverage of the PSL 2026 knockout games.

Where to watch Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 2 from PSL 2026 in North America?

In North America, fans can watch PSL 2026 on Willow TV in the USA and Canada.

When will the Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 2 from PSL 2026 start?

The Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Eliminator 2 from PSL 2026 will start at 7:30 PM IST / 7:00 PM PKT.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Pitch and Conditions

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is regarded by many experts as being batting-friendly. It typically leads to high-scoring games with an average first-inning total of roughly 173 runs. Batters usually feel comfortable playing their shots on this surface. Although the surface is fairly balanced for both bowlers and hitters, its good pace and bounce can occasionally cause problems.

PSL 2026 Eliminator 2: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen stats



Islamabad United Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Apr 28, 2026 Peshawar Zalmi Karachi Lost Apr 26, 2026 Multans Sultans Karachi Win Apr 24, 2026 Hyderabad Kingsmen Karachi Win Apr 23, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Lost Apr 16, 2026 Karachi Kings Karachi Won

Hyderabad Kingsmen Last Five Results

Date Opponent Venue Result Apr 29, 2026 Multan Sultans Lahore Won Apr 26, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Won Apr 24, 2026 Islamabad United Karachi Lost Apr 22, 2026 Multan Sultans Karachi Won Apr 16, 2026 Rawalpindiz Karachi Won

Also Read: Islamabad United vs Hyderabad Kingsmen Winner Prediction: Who Will Win ISL vs HYK, Eliminator 2 At Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore