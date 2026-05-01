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Home > Education News > Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Online

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Online

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has released a notification for Bihar Police Recruitment 2026.

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026
Bihar Police Recruitment 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 17:28 IST

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Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancies, Eligibility, Selection Process and How to Apply Online

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has issued the Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 Notification for 122 Havildar Inspector posts, and the applicants have started from 1st May. The online application process has started. The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission will conduct the Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 to recruit 122 Havaldar and Inspector posts for Bihar Police jobs. 

What is Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 for Havaldar Inspector posts

The Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission has issued the Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 Notification to allot 122 Havaldar Inspector Vacancies.

The official notification provides the eligibility criteria, application process, and selection process.

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Candidates who want to become a part of the police force can apply to the Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 Notification.

What are the important dates for Bihar Police Recruitment 2026

The application process started on 01st May 2026. The last date to submit the application form is 1 June 2026. 

The exam date has not yet been announced. Candidates can visit the official website to stay updated about the exam date.

Who is eligible for Bihar Police Havaldar Inspector recruitment 2026

Candidates who have passed the intermediate (Class 12) or equivalent examinations by 1st August 2025 are eligible. 

The minimum age limit for the Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 is 18 years. The upper age limit is 37 years for general male candidates and 40 years for the female candidates. 

For the BC/EBC candidates, the upper age limit is 40 years, and for SC/ST candidates, the age is 42 years. The Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 eligibility criteria must be met before applying.

What is the application fee for Bihar Police Recruitment 2026

The application fee has been kept at Rs 100 for all categories. The candidates may pay the application fee online while submitting the application form. It is necessary for the candidates to pay the application fee online.

How to apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2026

Candidates may apply for Bihar Police Recruitment 2026 online as follows:

  • Visit the official website of BPSSC
  • Click on the Bihar Recruitment for Havaldar Inspector
  • Fill up the registration with basic information
  • Fill the application form carefully
  • Upload the documents as per instruction
  • Pay the application fee online
  • Submit the application before the last date.

Candidates are requested to verify all the details carefully before submitting the application.

What is the selection process for Bihar Police recruitment 2026

The selection process will be conducted in two stages: a written exam and a Physical Efficiency Test (PET), on the basis of which the final merit list will be prepared.

Only those candidates who clear these stages shall be eligible for the next stage of the recruitment process. 

The candidates may apply within the deadline and may keep visiting the official website for any further updatess regarding the selection process.

Also Read: JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

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Tags: Bihar Police Havaldar Inspector recruitment 2026Bihar Police Recruitment 2026BPSSC Havaldar Inspector vacancyBPSSC recruitment 2026

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