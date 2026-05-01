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Home > Sports News > Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

Riyan Parag faces captaincy uncertainty at Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 after a vaping controversy and poor form. Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ravindra Jadeja emerge as potential replacements as RR management evaluates leadership changes despite strong performances on the IPL points table.

Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Riyan Parag and Yashasvi Jaiswal in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 17:33 IST

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Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

Rajasthan Royals Captain News: Rajasthan Royals ended Punjab Kings undefeated streak in their previous game; however, despite the huge win, the focus quickly shifted to their skipper, Riyan Parag. Parag would have hoped that the focus on him would be on his on-field performance. But, no, the 24-year-old was caught vaping, smoking an e-cigarette in the dressing room during the second innings. The moment was caught on TV cameras, and it resulted in thousands of reactions from fans on social media platforms. Fans demanded strict action against Parag; however, the BCCI announced a fine of 25% match fee against him. However, the controversy has not died down. Fans have demanded stricter action, and the RR management might provide respite to these fans by stripping him of captaincy duties.

What has not helped Riyan Parag’s case is his poor form with the bat. It is not often that a team is performing well in the Indian Premier League, but the skipper is unable to make an impact. RR, with six wins in nine games, are placed fourth on the IPL 2026 points table. 

RR vs DC: Will Riyan Parag lose captaincy after vaping controversy?

Riyan Parag is in the news for his vaping controversy. It all occurred during the second innings of the PBKS vs RR clash. Parag’s team was chasing down the target quite comfortably when the cameras shifted on him in the dressing room. He seemed to be in a ‘chill’ mood as he breathed out a puff of smoke from his vape. Notably, selling, buying, or even using vapes or any sort of e-cigarette is illegal. While Parag seems to have gone away with a fine from the BCCI, the 24-year-old could still land in more trouble. Thanks to his poor form and now this controversy, Riyan Parag could be stripped of his captaincy duties. 

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RR vs DC: Will Yashasvi Jaiswal replace Riyan Parag as RR captain?

Yashasvi Jaiswal emerges as a top option to replace Riyan Parag as RR captain. The left-handed opening batter has been with the Rajasthan Royals all his IPL career. Since 2020, Jaiswal has played 76 games in the Indian Premier League. He has scored 2,472 runs with the Royals and is familiar with the RR management. While Jaiswal does not have much experience when it comes to being a captain, he has been a consistent performer for the 2008 champions. Since IPL 2023, Jaiswal has scored 1,925 runs in 52 innings. With age on his side, Jaiswal not only appears as a stopgap solution but also as a long-term leader.

RR vs DC: Will Ravindra Jadeja replace Riyan Parag as RR captain?

Ravindra Jadeja, thanks to his experience and leadership qualities, emerges as a prospect to replace Riyan Parag as RR captain. While Jaiswal has his flamboyance and age working on his side, Jadeja brings years of experience with him. The veteran all-rounder made a sensational return to RR after being traded from CSK, with Sanju Samson going to the Super Kings. In the first two seasons of the IPL, Jadeja played with the Royals and won the title in 2008. He then returned to RR ahead of IPL 2026, bringing a balance to the playing XI. In six innings this season, Jadeja has scored 132 runs while picking up six wickets in seven innings. The 37-year-old appears as a stopgap solution for RR as they could possibly look past Riyan Parag.

Also Read: RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

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Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC

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Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC
Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC
Rajasthan Royals to Sack Riyan Parag After Vaping Controversy? Yashasvi Jaiswal or Ravindra Jadeja — Who Will Lead RR in IPL 2026 Today Match vs DC
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