Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in a do-or-die Indian Super League encounter in Matchweek 11 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The fixture sees the two sides clash after recently meeting in the Super Cup final, adding even more spice to an already spicy rivalry.

Khalid Jamil created history last season by completing a league double over Manolo Marquez but the latter responded emphatically with a 3-0 win in Super Cup final. The three successive wins have helped Goa continue their upward march, with a direct spot in continental competition and a renewed race for the title up for grabs.

Owen Coyle’s men come into the fixture with a renewed sense of confidence after their comprehensive 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC. Jamshedpur have been strong at home despite previous problems, not least in scoring first and being defensively solid. However, their backline could be tested by the absence of their key defender Stephen Eze due to suspension.

On the other hand, Goa have quietly built one of the best defences in the league, conceding only 0.6 goals per game and also registering the most clean sheets. Marquez has kept the Gaurs competitive even after key departures thanks to a balanced and disciplined setup.

Goa have been dominant in this fixture historically but Jamshedpur’s resilience at home promises a closely fought contest.

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Jamshedpur vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?

The match between Jamshedpur vs FC Goa in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Friday 1st May 2026.

When will the Jamshedpur vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?

The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Friday, 1st May 2026.

Where will the Jamshedpur vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?

The game will be held at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur.

Where to watch Jamshedpur vs FC Goa FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?

The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 1st May 2026.

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes; Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, Lazar Cirkovic, Mark Zo; Rei Tachikawa, Pronay Halder, Vincy, Nikola Stojanovic, Sanan; Messi B

FC Goa: Tiwari; Sandesh Jhinghan, Pol Moreno, Boris Singh, Udanta Singh, Aakash Sangwan; Brison, Ayush, Raynier Fernandes, Dezan Drazic; Nemil