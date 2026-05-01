LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Check out the Live Streaming and Telecast details of Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Indian Super League match in India. Follow NewsX for more info.

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming. Photo X
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming. Photo X

Published By: Debayan Bhattacharyya
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 15:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Jamshedpur FC will take on FC Goa in a do-or-die Indian Super League encounter in Matchweek 11 at the JRD Tata Sports Complex. The fixture sees the two sides clash after recently meeting in the Super Cup final, adding even more spice to an already spicy rivalry.

Khalid Jamil created history last season by completing a league double over Manolo Marquez but the latter responded emphatically with a 3-0 win in Super Cup final. The three successive wins have helped Goa continue their upward march, with a direct spot in continental competition and a renewed race for the title up for grabs.

Owen Coyle’s men come into the fixture with a renewed sense of confidence after their comprehensive 4-1 victory over Chennaiyin FC. Jamshedpur have been strong at home despite previous problems, not least in scoring first and being defensively solid. However, their backline could be tested by the absence of their key defender Stephen Eze due to suspension.

You Might Be Interested In

On the other hand, Goa have quietly built one of the best defences in the league, conceding only 0.6 goals per game and also registering the most clean sheets. Marquez has kept the Gaurs competitive even after key departures thanks to a balanced and disciplined setup.

Goa have been dominant in this fixture historically but Jamshedpur’s resilience at home promises a closely fought contest.

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming ISL 2025-26

When will the Jamshedpur vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match take place?
The match between Jamshedpur vs FC Goa in ISL 2025-26 is scheduled for Friday 1st May 2026.

When will the Jamshedpur vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match start?
The match will kick off at 7:30 PM IST in India on Friday, 1st May 2026.

Where will the Jamshedpur vs FC Goa ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The game will be held at the JRD Tata Complex in Jamshedpur.

Where to watch Jamshedpur vs FC Goa FC ISL 2025-26 match in India?
The match will be broadcast live on Sony Sports Network and live-streamed on the FanCode app and website in India from 7:30 PM IST on Friday, 1st May 2026.

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Predicted XIs

Jamshedpur FC (4-2-3-1): Albino Gomes; Nikhil Barla, Pratik Chaudhari, Lazar Cirkovic, Mark Zo; Rei Tachikawa, Pronay Halder, Vincy, Nikola Stojanovic, Sanan; Messi B

FC Goa: Tiwari; Sandesh Jhinghan, Pol Moreno, Boris Singh, Udanta Singh, Aakash Sangwan; Brison, Ayush, Raynier Fernandes, Dezan Drazic; Nemil

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Jamshedpur vs FC GoaJamshedpur vs FC Goa LiveJamshedpur vs FC Goa live streamingJFC vs FCG live telecastwatch ISL 2026 online India

RELATED News

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

RR vs DC: Will Riyan Parag Play IPL Today Match in Jaipur? Big Update on Rajasthan Royals Captain After Vaping Controversy | IPL 2026

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs: Will Mitchell Starc Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Is Riyan Parag Banned After Vaping Controversy?

F1 Miami GP 2026: Thunderstorm Threat Could Delay Race Start, FIA Issues Weather Update and Contingency Plan

Love-Jihad in IPL? Sameer Rizvi–Yesha Sagar Row Rocks IPL 2026; Delhi Capitals Batter Faces Social Media Storm Amid Relationship Rumours

LATEST NEWS

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps

Vaazha 2 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Much-Awaited Sequel Online As Streaming Details Emerge

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

India’s GST Collection Hits Record ₹2.43 Lakh Crore In April 2026, Up 8.7% YoY

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: Who Won the £1 Million Jackpot in May 2026? Full Results Here

Uber Turns Into One-Stop Travel App: Book Hotels, Rides, And Delivery, Check Eligible Regions And Discounts

Phalodi Satta Bazar Prediction For Tamil Nadu & West Bengal Election 2026 OUT: Tight Contest, Who Is Leading?

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Motorola Unveils Swarovski Edition Signature & Moto Buds 2 Plus: Luxury Design, Flagship Performance Aimed At Premium Users, Check Details, Price, And Availability

Ashutosh Gowariker Appointed Festival Director For 57th International Film Festival of India

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?
Jamshedpur vs FC Goa Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

QUICK LINKS