MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at mboseresults.in: Check Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

The result of the Meghalaya Board of School Education will be declared on May 4 at 11am for all streams, Arts, Science, Commerce and Vocational, through HSSLC Result 2026. Only students who have appeared in the Meghalaya Class 12 exam will be able to access their marksheets using their roll number after the result link is released.

When will the MBose HSSLC result 2026 be declared

According to official notification, the MBOSE HSSLC result 2026 will be released on May 4. It was expected at 11am. This gives hope to thousands of students who are waiting for their class 12th board exam result in 2026. The board will release exam results for all streams simultaneously.

Where can I verify the MBose HSSLC result 2026

The result will be available on the official website of MBOSE. Students can check the result on mbose.in, mboseresults.in and megresults.nic.in. Digital marksheets will also be available on DigiLocker.

The board has clarified that there will be no results in the board’s office in Shillong and Tura. Students must check their results online.

How to download the MBOSE HSSLC result 2026 marksheet

Students can follow the steps below to download the mark sheets:

Go to the official website of mbose.in

Select the HSSLC exam; the year will be 2026 in the dropdown menu.

Enter roll number

Select ‘submit’.

Marksheets will appear on the screen.

Now download and save it

Students are advised to verify all details mentioned in the marksheet carefully.

What details are required to check the Meghalaya Class 12 result 2026

Only the roll number given in the admit card is required to check the result. So, it is very important to keep the admit card details handy even before the result date to prevent last-minute problems. The exam board has not made any further credentials mandatory to check the result.

Will MBOSE release a result booklet with statistics

Besides individual mark sheets, the board will also publish result booklet with overall stats, pass percentage and other statistics related to 2026 exam. Such stats help in giving an overall picture of the performance of students in streams and regions.

With the result date locked, students of Meghalaya are waiting to know their status after months of hard work. Aspirants should check the result date on official websites and download provisional marksheets as soon as they are available.

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