When is Met Gala 2026? Date, Start Time, Live Streaming And Channel Broadcast, Origin, Theme, Red Carpet Details And Full Guest List

The ‘First Monday in May’ remains the most prestigious date on the fashion calendar, and the 2026 Met Gala is shaping up to be a historic intersection of classical art and modern style. As the primary fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute, the event continues to be the ultimate stage for avant-garde expression and celebrity spectacle.

Date and Start Time

In keeping with long-standing tradition, the 2026 Met Gala will take place on Monday, May 4, 2026 and for India it’s May 5, 2026 i.e. Tuesday.

The red carpet arrivals are scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM ET (3.30 AM IST). While the arrivals typically last for several hours, the event itself is highly orchestrated, with guests assigned specific time slots to ensure each couture creation receives its moment in the spotlight.

Met Gala 2026 Theme: “Costume Art”

The 2026 theme has been officially titled “Costume Art.” This year’s exhibition, curated by Andrew Bolton, explores the historical and conceptual relationship between the human body and fashion as a fine art form.

The dress code for the evening is “Fashion is Art.” Unlike previous years that focused on specific designers or eras, this theme encourages attendees to view their garments as living sculptures. Expect to see heavy influences from Surrealism, the Renaissance, and Impressionism, with designers crafting looks that blur the lines between a wearable garment and a museum masterpiece.

Met Gala 2026 Live Streaming and Broadcast

For those watching from home, the gala will be accessible through several major platforms:

Digital Stream: Vogue will host the official livestream across its website and social media channels (YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok).

Television: E! News traditionally provides “Live from the Red Carpet” coverage, featuring multi-angle views of the iconic Met steps.

Hosts: The 2026 livestream is expected to be hosted by a trio of fashion insiders, including Ashley Graham and Emma Chamberlain, providing real-time interviews and style breakdowns.

Where is the Met Gala held?

The 2026 gala will be the first to utilize the museum’s brand-new Condé M. Nast Galleries. This 12,000-square-foot expansion allows for a more immersive exhibition layout, meaning the red carpet path and the subsequent dinner setup will likely feature a redesigned flow to accommodate the larger space.

The Met Gala takes place at The Metropolitan Museum of Art each year. Guests from out of town (and even some based in the city) typically stay at hotels nearby, congregating at a few celebrity-favourite spots. The Mark Hotel is always a prime location for star-spotting; see our photos from inside its halls in 2023. In 2025, the likes of Cynthia Erivo, Lisa, and Doechii could all be spotted emerging from the Mark. Colman Domingo, Emma Chamberlain, Hunter Schafer, and Anne Hathaway, meanwhile, made quick exits from The Carlyle.

Met Gala 2026 Co-Chairs and Guest List

The Met Gala co-chairs are responsible for the “vibe” of the evening and helping curate the guest list. The 2026 lineup is particularly powerhouse:

Beyoncé: Returning to the Met steps for the first time in a decade.

Nicole Kidman: Representing the intersection of Hollywood glamour and high fashion.

Venus Williams: Bringing the influence of athletic excellence to the carpet.

LISA (Blackpink): Marking a milestone as the first K-pop idol to serve as an official host/co-chair.

The Guest List of Met Gala 2026

While the final list is never released until the night of the event, approximately 600 guests are expected. Confirmed attendees and rumored stars include Sabrina Carpenter, Zendaya, Rihanna, and Kim Kardashian. There is also significant buzz regarding a possible cast reunion of The Devil Wears Prada to celebrate the film’s legacy within the fashion world.

Met Gala 2026 Red Carpet Details

The red carpet—actually a custom-designed floor covering that changes colors to match the theme—will lead guests up the iconic steps of the Met. Given the “Costume Art” theme, the decor is expected to feature replicas of classic frames and gallery-style lighting, turning the grand entrance into a literal walk through an art history book.

How Met Gala Originated?

The Met Gala originated in 1948 as a midnight supper fundraiser for the newly founded Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Founded by publicist Eleanor Lambert, it was designed to mark the opening of the annual exhibit and raise operating funds for the department, with tickets costing ($50).

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