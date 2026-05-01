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Home > Education News > JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

The Joint Entrance Examination Council Uttar Pradesh has extended the registration deadline for JEECUP 2026.

JEECUP 2026 Registration
JEECUP 2026 Registration

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 17:09 IST

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JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, has extended the registration period for JEECUP 2026, which will be a relief to the candidates who are going to take admission in polytechnic programmes. According to the official notification, the extended date of application for JEECUP 2026 has been delayed from April 30 till May 10, 2026. The application process started on January 15 and will be open for 10 more days.

What is the new JEECUP registration 2026 last date

The JEECUP registration 2026 last date has been extended till May 10. Those candidates who completed the application still have time to apply on the official website.

The extended date will be of great help to the candidate who has not applied till now or facing issues in the application process.

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Is there a correction window for JEECUP 2026 application form

In addition to the extension of the registration date, the council has announced the correction date for those candidates who have already filled out the application form.

The correction date has been provided from May 9 to May 11, 2026. During the correction date, the student can correct their details. But the student should check their details before submission.

How to apply for JEECUP registration 2026

To apply for JEECUP 2026 online, the candidate check the following steps

  • Visit to the official website jeecup.admissions.nic.in
  • Click on the new registration link 
  • Enter your basic details like name, mobile number, email id, date of birth Login id and password generated
  • Log in to the website and fill the registration form
  • Enter your personal, academic and contact details
  • Upload photo and signature
  • Apply fee pay online
  • Review and submit the form

 The student should ensure that the documents have been uploaded in the prescribed format.

When will JEECUP 2026 exam be conducted

The JEECUP 2026 will be conducted from May 15 to May 22 in the computer-based test (CBT) mode. The examination will be conducted at various centres across the state of Uttar Pradesh. Admit cards are to be downloaded from the official website before the exam.

What is JEECUP exam 2026 and who should apply

JEECUP is conducted for admission to polytechnic and diploma courses at different institutes all over the state. Also known as the UPJEE Polytechnic. Those who are seeking technical education in engineering, technology and applied sciences can apply for this entrance exam. Candidates should also ensure that they apply before the extended deadline and should keep a close eye on the official website for updates related to the exam and admit cards.

Also Read: MBOSE HSSLC Result 2026 Expected Shortly at mboseresults.in: Check Time, Direct Link and Steps to Download Marksheet

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Tags: JEECUP 2026 application formJEECUP last dateJEECUP registration 2026UPJEE Polytechnic registration 2026

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JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

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JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

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JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps
JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps
JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps
JEECUP 2026 Registration Last Date Extended: Check Official Website, New Deadline and Application Steps

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