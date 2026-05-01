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Home > Education News > UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps

UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has released the PET Result 2026 for Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard and Enforcement Constable posts.

UPSSSC PET Result 2026
UPSSSC PET Result 2026

Published By: Radhika Hitkari
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 15:56 IST

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UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps

The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission has come out with the PET result 2026 for Forest Guard, Wildlife Guard and Enforcement Constable posts. Those who have participated in the Physical Efficiency Test can check the UPSSSC PET Result 2026 on the official site, upsssc.gov.in. In the result, which is in PDF, we can get the roll numbers of all the candidates who have qualified for the next round of the selection process.

What is UPSSSC PET result 2026 and who has qualified

The UPSSSC PET result 2026 contains all the candidates who have been shortlisted after the Physical Efficiency Test conducted for various posts. As per official information, 3,165 candidates have qualified for the posts of enforcement constable.

Moreover, 2,993 candidates have cleared the Forest Guard and Wildlife Guard posts. These candidates will now be eligible for the next round of the selection process.

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Where to check UPSSSC PET result 2026 online

Candidates can now download the result by following the steps given below:

  • Visit the official website, upsssc.gov.in.
  • Navigate to the Results section on the home page.
  • Click on the respective PET Result 2026 link
  • Open the PDF file that is displayed on the screen.
  • Search for your roll number using Ctrl + F
  • Download and save the document for your future reference.

The PDF contains only roll number. Candidates should check their details properly.

How many vacancies are available under this recruitment

A total of 693 Forest Guard vacancies, 16 Wildlife Guard posts and 477 Enforcement Constable posts are scheduled to be filled through this recruitment drive in Uttar Pradesh. The PET was carried out to finalise the candidates for these vacancies.

What happens after UPSSSC PET result 2026

The candidates who have qualified in the PET will be invited to the next round of the selection process, which could include document verification and other selection procedures. The commission will announce the following steps in detail on its official website. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the UPSSSC website regularly for further updates on recruitment stages and other notifications.

Also Read: AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

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Tags: UPSSSC Forest Guard result 2026UPSSSC PETUPSSSC PET result 2026UPSSSC result 2026UPSSSC Wildlife Guard result

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UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps
UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps
UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps
UPSSSC PET Result 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in: Check Forest Guard Merit List, Direct Link and Steps

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