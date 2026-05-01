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Home > World News > ‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

Iran denies rumors about Mojtaba Khamenei’s health, calling them Western propaganda, and says he remains safe, recovering, and actively managing state affairs despite recent attacks.

Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo/Reuters)
Iran Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei (Photo/Reuters)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 16:05 IST

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‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts and Deputy for International Affairs in the office of the Supreme Leader, has dismissed US claims regarding the health of Mojtaba Khamenei, stating that he is in good condition, according to Fars News Agency.

Qomi said such narratives are tactics employed by Western countries to provoke reactions and spread rumours. He explained that questions about the leader’s absence from public appearances or lack of audio and video messages are intended to pressure Iranian authorities into responding.

Allegations Aimed at Provoking Response.

“Some people raise questions about the health of His Eminence, asking why he is not seen publicly or why no messages are released. These are deliberate attempts by adversaries to force a reaction and advance their objectives,” he said. He added that, despite injuries sustained earlier, Iranian officials are primarily focused on safeguarding the Supreme Leader’s life. Qomi emphasized that Khamenei continues to hold significant importance for the Shia community.

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Qomi also confirmed that Khamenei had been present in a building that was targeted in a bombing but survived. He said the leader had stepped into the courtyard shortly before the explosion, which ultimately spared his life.

According to Qomi, Khamenei is currently in good health and continues to actively manage state affairs, including overseeing negotiations and operational matters. He noted that the leader has recently issued detailed instructions to the negotiating team and remains fully in control of the situation. Earlier, Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia, Deputy Representative of the Supreme Leader of Iran in India, also stated that Khamenei was in good health following recent communication with him.

Restricted Public Access After Airstrikes.

Meanwhile, a report by The New York Times noted that Khamenei has largely remained out of public view since the February 28 airstrikes on the compound of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, where he had been residing. The attack reportedly resulted in the deaths of his wife and son. Since then, access to Khamenei has been tightly restricted, with only a limited group—primarily medical personnel—allowed to attend to him as he recovers from injuries sustained in the strikes.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also read: Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

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Tags: Ayatollah Mohsen Qomi statementIran latest newsIran leadership latest newsMojtaba Khamenei health UpdateSupreme Leader Iran health status

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‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

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‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

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‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours
‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours
‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours
‘In Perfect Health and Fully in Command’: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Recovers After Attack, Aide Dismisses Rumours

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