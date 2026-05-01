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Home > World News > Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Iran Embassy rejects UK allegations, calls claims baseless as North London stabbing declared terror incident; police probe antisemitic attack and suspect background.

Representative Image (Photo: X/@Iran-in-UK)
Representative Image (Photo: X/@Iran-in-UK)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Fri 2026-05-01 13:21 IST

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Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

The Iranian Embassy in London has strongly rejected what it calls a “manufactured negative media narrative” in the United Kingdom, denying allegations that Tehran is linked to recent violent incidents in the country.

In a detailed statement posted on the social media platform X, the embassy said these claims are unfounded and lack credible evidence, adding that they appear driven by narrow political motives, aimed at misleading public opinion and diverting attention from the true causes of terrorism and violent extremism.


Iran Defends Its Security Record

Defending its security record, the embassy highlighted that Iran has itself been a “primary victim of terrorism for decades.” It cited a history of targeted attacks resulting in the deaths of “innocent civilians, high-ranking officials and scientists,” while maintaining that the nation “remains at the forefront of the global struggle against terrorism and violent extremism.” 

Linking these defensive claims to its diplomatic engagements with British officials, the embassy further revealed that it had previously flagged “suspicious activities” to the government. According to the statement, Tehran had “raised concerns with relevant authorities” regarding these matters, specifically warning against the “potential exploitation of ‘false flag’ operations on UK soil.”

This diplomatic rebuttal comes amidst a surge of domestic security concerns, punctuated by a violent assault in North London. A Somali-born British national has been apprehended following what authorities have designated a terrorist incident, after two Jewish men were stabbed in a residential area.

Details of the Stabbing Incident

According to a report by CNN, the broad daylight assault in Golders Green has further “rattled a Jewish community already reeling from a series of antisemitic attacks in the British capital.”

The Metropolitan Police confirmed that a 45-year-old man was detained on suspicion of attempted murder, with the suspect also accused of “trying to stab police officers.” While he was “initially taken to a hospital,” he was subsequently “discharged and is now in custody at a London police station.”

The victims, aged 76 and 34, were targeted at approximately 11:16 am local time on Wednesday. Both remain in a “stable condition in a hospital.” Confirming the gravity of the assault, Laurence Taylor, London’s head of counterterrorism policing, stated, “This has now formally been declared a terrorist incident.”

CNN obtained security camera footage of the event, which depicts one victim being assaulted while “standing beside a bus stop, putting on his kippah.” The footage shows the assailant shoving him against a sign and “repeatedly stabbing him,” while the second victim was attacked while “walking down a street.”

Background of the Suspect

London’s police commissioner, Mark Rowley, informed the media that the suspect has a “history of serious violence and mental health issues.” Detectives are now investigating “whether this attack was deliberately targeting the Jewish community in London.”

The swift detention of the suspect was aided by the neighbourhood watch group Shomrim. Rabbi Herschel Gluck told CNN that volunteers “apprehended the stabber and held on to him until the police came.” Mobile phone footage shows the suspect walking towards arriving officers before being “tasered and detained.”

The incident has sparked profound fear amongst residents, heightening the sense of vulnerability in the capital. David Meyer, CEO of the Jewish educational organisation PaJeS, told CNN it is an “impossible scenario where the Jewish community day after day is being attacked,” adding that he fears such violence is “becoming normalized.”

Surge in Antisemitic Attacks

This stabbing follows a “wave of antisemitic attacks” in the area, including a recent “suspected arson attack” on a memorial wall. Commissioner Rowley noted a surge in hate crimes, suggesting “some individuals are being encouraged, persuaded or paid to commit acts of violence on behalf of foreign organizations and hostile states.”

In response to the escalating tension, police have “significantly stepped up” their presence. Rowley confirmed that thousands of extra shifts have been deployed, resulting in the “arrest of 28, particularly those targeting the Jewish community.”

Prime Minister Keir Starmer addressed Parliament, labelling the “antisemitic attack” as “utterly appalling.” He emphasised the government’s “determination to deal with any of these offenses, the like of which we’ve seen too much recently.”

International concern was also voiced by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who expressed being “horrified by yet another violent attack on Jews in broad daylight on the streets of London.” He urged the British government to “take urgent and immediate action” to prevent further escalations. 

(With Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: 48 Hours to Leave UAE Rule: Why Etihad Airways Fired 15 Pakistanis Suddenly?

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Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations
Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations
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