‘It’s Been 2 Hours’: After Sonali Kulkarni, NCP Leader Supriya Sule Gets Stuck In Traffic, Speaks To Motorists On Mumbai–Pune Expressway | WATCH

NCP (Sharad Pawar) MP Supriya Sule found herself caught in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai–Pune Expressway while travelling to Pune for a Maharashtra Day event. The leader, along with hundreds of commuters, remained stranded for over two hours amid heavy congestion on the busy highway.

Shares Video From Traffic, Engages With Fellow Commuters

Sule shared a video from the spot, capturing long queues of vehicles stretching across the expressway. In the clip, she is seen speaking to motorists around her, highlighting the scale of the delay.

“It has been two hours,” she says in the video, while interacting with a nearby driver. The exchange ends on a spirited note as both greet each other with “Jai Maharashtra,” reflecting the significance of the day.

Mumbai-Pune Expressway – NCP SP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Supriya Sule was stuck in a massive traffic jam on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway for a considerable time,Supriya Sule was travelling from Mumbai to Pune when she got caught in heavy congestion caused by the weekend rush and… pic.twitter.com/rFMEoMfJOx — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) May 1, 2026

Holiday Rush And New Project Opening Add To Congestion

The traffic buildup is being linked to multiple factors, including Maharashtra Day falling on a long weekend, prompting many people to travel out of Mumbai. The situation was further impacted by the opening of the ‘Missing Link’ project on the expressway, which drew additional traffic.

The project, developed by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, aims to reduce travel time between Mumbai and Pune and improve overall connectivity between the two cities.

Maharashtra Day Celebrations Marked Across The State

Sule was on her way to attend a flag-hoisting ceremony in Pune as part of Maharashtra Day celebrations. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hoisted the national flag and paid tribute at Hutatma Chowk in Mumbai, honouring those who lost their lives during the Samyukta Maharashtra Movement.

ALSO READ: Madhya Pradesh Wedding Shocker: Bride Jumps Off Stage Mid-Ceremony In Front Of Guests In Chhindwara, Elopes With Lover In Dramatic Turn Of Events | WATCH