LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note ai Falaq Naaz Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault ujjain BPCL donald trump Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Elections > West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: The 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections have set the stage for a high stakes battle between Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and the BJP, with exit polls predicting a tight and unpredictable contest. With 294 seats at stake, the results are expected to have major implications for both state governance and the national political landscape.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats (Image Credit: AI Generated)
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats (Image Credit: AI Generated)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 15:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: The upcoming West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 represents one of the most intense electoral battles in India because the results will be disclosed on May 4. The election which conducted two voting rounds on April 23 and April 29 resulted in a record turnout of over 92 percent because voters showed strong interest in the electoral process. The Trinamool Congress party of Mamata Banerjee aims to achieve its third consecutive victory in the state while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempts to secure its first election win.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Exit Polls 

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: The exit polls and the initial polls resulted in a mixed position. The polling data shows that BJP support increased significantly while one poll predicts that the party would secure more than 190 seats and other polls show a tight race which might result in the current government getting re-elected. Political leaders rejected all political predictions. Mamata Banerjee has made a powerful declaration that her party will win more than 220 seats, while she told people to ignore exit polls because she proved the election results remained unpredictable.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Top Candidates And Seats

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: The candidates have taken their positions as the most important participants in this vital election. Mamata Banerjee battles from her secure Bhabanipur district while Suvendu Adhikari has emerged as the main BJP challenger who aims to defeat the existing government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi together with his main associate Amit Shah has played a vital role in the campaign by demonstrating how important Bengal stands for national political matters. The Left Front together with Congress parties are making efforts to return to political power after their long period of political exile.

You Might Be Interested In

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Predictions 

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: The election results will be determined by a few key seats which include both urban regions like Kolkata and industrial areas such as Howrah. The electoral process has become more intense because voters are turning out in high numbers while there are accusations of electoral misdeeds and political violence. The Election Commission has taken action against specific state regions because their officials suspended employees who broke election rules to protect election integrity.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: TMC’s Reign To End?

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: The 2026 West Bengal election results remain unknown because multiple competing stories will determine who emerges as the new leader during vote counting. The election will decide if Mamata Banerjee stays as chief minister or if the BJP establishes a new political system that will change both state and national governance. The May 4 election will determine whether Bengal will experience a leadership shift or maintain its current governmental structure.

Also Read: Exit Polls vs Opinion Polls: What Is The Difference? Key Points You Must Know Ahead Of Assembly Elections 2026 Results

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Assembly Elections 2026mamata banerjeeMamata Banerjee tmcwest bengal assembly election 2026West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 ResultsWest Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results dateWest Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results date whenWest Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results liveWest Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results news

RELATED News

MATEXIL Showcases Strong Presence at Techtextil Frankfurt 2026

Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

Major Relief For Pawan Khera: Supreme Court Grants Anticipatory Bail In Defamation Case Linked To Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma’s Wife

Delhi Weather Today: Will It Rain in Delhi-NCR on May 1? IMD 5-Day Weather Forecast

Weather Update Today (1 May 2026): Heatwave Alert, Rain & Hailstorm Chances, Snowfall Areas, Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and other cities

LATEST NEWS

RR vs DC Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Impact Players and Pitch Report For Match 43 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Motorola Unveils Swarovski Edition Signature & Moto Buds 2 Plus: Luxury Design, Flagship Performance Aimed At Premium Users, Check Details, Price, And Availability

Ashutosh Gowariker Appointed Festival Director For 57th International Film Festival of India

‘It’s Been 2 Hours’: After Sonali Kulkarni, NCP Leader Supriya Sule Gets Stuck In Traffic, Speaks To Motorists On Mumbai–Pune Expressway | WATCH

Patriot Movie X Review: Did Mohanlal And Mammootty’s Thriller Truly Win Hearts Or Divide Fans Online Big Time

Aditi Bhatia Reveals Getting Rejected For Being ‘Too Pretty: ‘I am Not Some Firang And Very Much Indian’

Photos: Deepika Padukone’s Pregnancy Glow Steals Spotlight As She Reunites With Shah Rukh Khan On King Set In Cape Town

AIBE 21 Application Correction 2026 Begins: Check Last Date, Editable Fields and How to Update Form

Who Is Parag Agrawal? Former Twitter CEO Fired By Elon Musk — Now He’s Back With THIS $2 Billion-Valued AI Startup

Queen 2 Updates: Kangana Ranaut Juggles Shoots And Politics As Vikas Bahl Film Goes On Floors

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats
West Bengal Assembly Election 2026 Results: Updates, Predictions, Top Candidates And Seats

QUICK LINKS