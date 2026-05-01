Premium Bonds Prize Checker: Who Won the £1 Million Jackpot in May 2026? Full Results Here

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: The new Premium Bonds draw for May 2026 is out. NS&I has announced the winners. Two people have won the prize of £1 million. You can invest up to £50,000 in Premium Bonds. To be in the draw you have to hold your bonds for least one month. The chance of winning is 23,000 to 1 for each £1 bond. When you win you get an email or text message. You can take the money out. Put it back into Premium Bonds. You can also check if you have won on the website or with the app. The prize fund rate is 3.3% now. This is like an interest rate. It has gone down a bit lately. There are more smaller prizes now.. Every month two people still win the £1 million prize.

A lot of people have Premium Bonds. Over 24 million. This makes it a popular way to save money in the UK. People like Premium Bonds because they are a way to save. You can win prizes, like the £1 million jackpot. The Premium Bonds draw is exciting because you never know who will win next.

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: Who Won the £1 Million Jackpot in the May 2026 Premium Bonds Draw?

The May 2026 Premium Bonds draw, run by NS&I had two jackpot winners. One winner, from Suffolk had put in the amount of fifty thousand pounds. Another winner was, from the Highlands and Islands. This person had twenty-three thousand five hundred pounds invested. Both of these winners got the prize of one million pounds in this month’s draw.

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: Where Can You Use the Premium Bonds Prize Checker to See May 2026 Results?

You can check the May 2026 Premium Bonds results using tools provided by NS&I:

The official NS&I online prize checker on their website

The Premium Bonds prize checker app on mobile devices

You can also get notifications via email or text if you have won, as long as your contact details with NS&I are up, to date. NS&I will let you know if you have won a Premium Bonds prize. Make sure NS&I has your contact details to get notifications.

Premium Bonds Prize Checker: What Are the Full NS&I Premium Bonds Winners List for May 2026?

The list of people who won the Premium Bonds draw in May 2026 is out. The National Savings and Investments or NS&I puts out this list. It is a list with a lot of winning bond numbers on it. You will not see any names, on the list. The people who win get money from £25 to £1 million. The list is really big so it is hard to read.

If you want to see if you won you can use the NS&I website or the Premium Bonds app. All you need is your Premium Bonds number. Then you can see if you won any money from the Premium Bonds draw. The tool will tell you away if you won any Premium Bonds prizes.

How Does the Premium Bonds Prize Checker Work and How Can You Check Your Results?

The Premium Bonds prize checker from NS&I is a way to find out if you have won anything. You just need to put in your holders number or bond number on the website or the mobile app. Then it will show you if you have won any prizes. You can look at the results on the internet. You can use the Premium Bonds app. You can even save your details so that it checks for you every month. If you have won they might send you an email or a text message.. Only if your contact details are up, to date. When you win you can get the money. Put it back into Premium Bonds.