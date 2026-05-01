Who Is Nitin Paranjpe? Infosys Appoints Former Hindustan Unilever CEO As New Vice Chairman

Infosys: In a boardroom move that underscores continuity at the top, Infosys has elevated Nitin Paranjpe as non-executive vice chairman, effective April 30. The board cleared the decision after the Nomination and Remuneration Committee recommended it, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The appointment comes alongside a clear message from chairman Nandan Nilekani, who reiterated that there are no immediate plans for a leadership transition. “I will continue as the chairman of the board as long as necessary and there is no plan for a chairman transition,” Nilekani said, putting an end to speculation around succession at the top.

Infosys: Elevation Signals Stability at the Top

Paranjpe, already a member of the Infosys board, will now take on a broader role supporting the chairman in guiding board discussions and shaping the company’s long-term strategy. The move formalises his growing influence within the boardroom at a time when the IT sector is undergoing structural shifts.

Nilekani’s continued presence—nearly a decade after his return in 2017 during a turbulent phase—adds to the sense of stability as the company navigates changes driven by artificial intelligence and evolving client demand.

Infosys: Who is Nitin Paranjpe?

Paranjpe comes with a long track record across global consumer and multinational businesses, which adds more depth to Infosys’ board at an important stage for the company.

Key highlights from his career:

Former non-executive chairman of Hindustan Unilever Limited

Non-executive vice chairman at Heineken N.V.

Held senior leadership roles at Unilever, including Chief Operating Officer and Chief People & Transformation Officer

His elevation is being viewed as both a recognition of the value he has already brought to the board and a step to strengthen strategic thinking as Infosys continues to sharpen its global focus.

Infosys: Board strengthening amid AI transition

The timing of this appointment is significant. Large IT services companies, including Infosys, are actively adjusting their operating models as artificial intelligence becomes more deeply embedded in client delivery and internal operations.

Paranjpe’s background in leading large global organisations and driving transformation efforts is expected to support Infosys as it leans further into an AI-led services model.

Infosys: Hiring outlook remains steady

Even as automation reshapes parts of the IT industry, Infosys continues to signal stability on the demand front. CEO Salil Parekh has said the company has not carried out layoffs and does not have any plans for job cuts in the near term, as reported by Moneycontrol.

At the same time, the company is sticking to its hiring plans, with around 20,000 fresh graduates expected to be onboarded this year. That indicates steady campus hiring, even as the industry evolves with new technology cycles.

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