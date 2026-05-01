LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Glory Review Netflix: Set in Haryana, Glory blends boxing with a gripping murder mystery, driven by strong performances from Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu. Despite a slight dip in the middle, the series delivers a compelling narrative and bounces back with a powerful, twist filled climax.

Glory Review Netflix (Image Credit: pulkitsamrat via Instagram)
Glory Review Netflix (Image Credit: pulkitsamrat via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 13:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Glory Review Netflix: Set in the rugged backdrop of Haryana, Netflix’s Glory is a web series that blends sports drama with a layered crime narrative, offering more than just a conventional boxing story. The series presents a fighter’s journey through his boxing career while simultaneously showing his family struggles and regional background and murder investigation. The show represents Netflix’s increasing effort to develop authentic cultural stories which connect with Indian viewers while still appealing to a wider range of viewers.

Glory Review Netflix: Plot Of Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series 

Glory Review Netflix: The story begins with a promising boxer who falls in love with his coach’s daughter, only for their relationship to spiral into tragedy when she becomes pregnant and the couple plans to elope. The sudden murder of the characters leads the story into an investigation as the coach’s estranged sons played by Pulkit Samrat and Divyenndu return to their hometown to discover the truth about their sister’s death. The production divides its seven episodes into gradual plot development which reveals concealed histories and unfulfilled family conflicts and the investigation of multiple murders.

Glory Review Netflix: Full Detailed Review

Glory Review Netflix: The series starts off strong, with its opening episodes effectively building suspense and establishing multiple narrative threads. The show depicts more than just boxing through its exploration of relationships and loss and justice. The middle episodes create a slight decrease in momentum because the pacing becomes inconsistent and some subplots require more time than essential. The show reestablishes its main storyline through a suspenseful ending that features unexpected plot developments and new character introductions which maintain viewer interest.

You Might Be Interested In

Glory Review Netflix: Cast Performance Including Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu

Glory Review Netflix: The series achieves exceptional performance results because of its exceptional casting. Pulkit Samrat delivers a restrained and mature performance, while Divyenndu steps away from his usual roles to portray a more intense and aggressive character. Suvinder Vicky brings authority and depth as the coach, and Ashutosh Rana leaves a mark despite limited screen time. Glory emerges as an engaging combination of sports and crime and emotional drama because of the strong writing from Karmanya Ahuja and Karan Anshuman and Vaibhav Vishal, which Anshuman and Vishal direct effectively.

Also Read: Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Glory Netflix plotGlory ReviewGlory Review NetflixGlory Review Netflix castGlory Review Netflix divyennduGlory Review Netflix pulkit samratGlory Review todayGlory where to watch

RELATED News

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

Raja Shivaji Movie: Salman Khan’s Secret Cameo In Riteish Deshmukh Film Sparks Massive Buzz; Fans Anticipate A Big Surprise Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Madhya Pradesh Wedding Shocker: Bride Jumps Off Stage Mid-Ceremony In Front Of Guests In Chhindwara, Elopes With Lover In Dramatic Turn Of Events | WATCH

Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Oppo Find X10 Lineup To Debut In India: Camera-Oriented Phones, High-End Specs, And MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs: Will Mitchell Starc Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Is Riyan Parag Banned After Vaping Controversy?

Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today (1 May 2026): Stability, Serious Conversations & Emotional Balance Take Center Stage

Who Is Nitin Paranjpe? Infosys Appoints Former Hindustan Unilever CEO As New Vice Chairman

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch
Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch
Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch
Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

QUICK LINKS