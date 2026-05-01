LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note Infosys boat accident DC Abu Dhabi HSC result 2026 Maharashtra Board CWC League 2 Live Streaming brutal assault 1may labour day BPCL donald trump Labor Day Chirayu Rana Did Jeffrey Epstein leave Secret Suicide Note
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din presents an innovative concept which depicts a love story that experiences memory loss every day. The two actors attempt to act their respective parts. Sai Pallavi brings genuine emotion to Meera, especially in the quieter scenes.

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot. Photo: IMDB
Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot. Photo: IMDB

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 13:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din presents an innovative concept which depicts a love story that experiences memory loss every day. The film uses Japan as its backdrop to show how people experience their emotions and build relationships with each other. The movie fails to create an effective impact because its different story concept does not succeed due to its weak writing and lack of chemistry between its main actors. The movie Ek Din exists as the first remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day which serves as its source material.

Ek Din Movie Review

The two actors attempt to act their respective parts. Sai Pallavi brings genuine emotion to Meera, especially in the quieter scenes. Her performance feels natural, and her vulnerability comes through well. Junaid Khan delivers a less expressive performance than his previous roles through his current acting style. Dinesh exhibits proper behavior through his display of timidness which shows his lack of self-confidence.

The movie suffers from its writing as its main problem. Dinesh demonstrates his caring behavior through his understanding nature while he treats other people with proper respect. The story develops Meera who begins as an independent female character through her passive actions throughout the narrative.

You Might Be Interested In

The chemistry between Junaid and Sai remains weak. The two actors lack romantic chemistry because they don’t display any affectionate behavior during their relationship.

Ek Din Movie Story

Rohan (Junaid Khan) loves Meera (Sai Pallavi) but he never finds enough courage to tell her about his feelings. He gets his opportunity to correct past mistakes during a company trip to Japan. Rohan must choose between keeping his feelings secret or expressing them because of their increasing time spent together.

Instead of confessing directly, he makes a simple wish which is to spend just one full day with Meera, without any limits. Unexpectedly, that wish comes true, giving him the chance he always wanted. The movie also features Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Aamir Khan and Ram Sampath in important roles. 

Also Read: Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend 

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: aamir khanaamir khan sonEk Dinek din castek din movie reviewek din reviewek din storyJunaid Khansai pallavi

RELATED News

Glory Review Netflix: Pulkit Samrat And Divyenndu’s Series Stumbles Midway But Bounces Back With A Gripping, Knockout Finish That Packs A Punch

After Five Years Of Marriage, YJHD Actress Evelyn Sharma Confirms Split From Tushaan Bhindi, Promises A Strong Fresh Start

Britney Spears Charged With Driving Under Influence Of Drugs, Alcohol In California? Here’s What We Know

Undekhi Season 4 Review: Surya Sharma Shines Alone As The Atwal Saga Ends In A Confusing, Underwhelming Final Showdown

Raja Shivaji Movie: Salman Khan’s Secret Cameo In Riteish Deshmukh Film Sparks Massive Buzz; Fans Anticipate A Big Surprise Reveal

LATEST NEWS

Madhya Pradesh Wedding Shocker: Bride Jumps Off Stage Mid-Ceremony In Front Of Guests In Chhindwara, Elopes With Lover In Dramatic Turn Of Events | WATCH

Iran Embassy Rejects “Fabricated” UK Terror Allegations, Raises Concerns Over Possible “False Flag” Operations

Oppo Find X10 Lineup To Debut In India: Camera-Oriented Phones, High-End Specs, And MediaTek Dimensity Chipset, Check All Specs, Launch Timeline, And Price

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

RR vs DC Predicted Playing XIs: Will Mitchell Starc Play Today IPL 2026 Match? Is Riyan Parag Banned After Vaping Controversy?

Government Hikes Commercial LPG Cylinder Price From Today (1 May 2026): Check Revised Prices in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, and Other Cities

UP Home Guard Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon at uppbpb.gov.in: Check Release Date, Direct Link and Steps to Download

Are You Eligible for the AED 730 for Job Loss UAE Aid? Philippines Opens Limited Online Slots for OFWs Affected by Crisis

Capricorn Love Horoscope Today (1 May 2026): Stability, Serious Conversations & Emotional Balance Take Center Stage

Who Is Nitin Paranjpe? Infosys Appoints Former Hindustan Unilever CEO As New Vice Chairman

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot
Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot
Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot
Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

QUICK LINKS