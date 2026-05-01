Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan, Sai Pallavi’s Film Lacks Chemistry Despite Unique Plot

Ek Din Movie Review: Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din presents an innovative concept which depicts a love story that experiences memory loss every day. The film uses Japan as its backdrop to show how people experience their emotions and build relationships with each other. The movie fails to create an effective impact because its different story concept does not succeed due to its weak writing and lack of chemistry between its main actors. The movie Ek Din exists as the first remake of the 2016 Thai film One Day which serves as its source material.

Ek Din Movie Review

The two actors attempt to act their respective parts. Sai Pallavi brings genuine emotion to Meera, especially in the quieter scenes. Her performance feels natural, and her vulnerability comes through well. Junaid Khan delivers a less expressive performance than his previous roles through his current acting style. Dinesh exhibits proper behavior through his display of timidness which shows his lack of self-confidence.

The movie suffers from its writing as its main problem. Dinesh demonstrates his caring behavior through his understanding nature while he treats other people with proper respect. The story develops Meera who begins as an independent female character through her passive actions throughout the narrative.

The chemistry between Junaid and Sai remains weak. The two actors lack romantic chemistry because they don’t display any affectionate behavior during their relationship.

Ek Din Movie Story

Rohan (Junaid Khan) loves Meera (Sai Pallavi) but he never finds enough courage to tell her about his feelings. He gets his opportunity to correct past mistakes during a company trip to Japan. Rohan must choose between keeping his feelings secret or expressing them because of their increasing time spent together.

Instead of confessing directly, he makes a simple wish which is to spend just one full day with Meera, without any limits. Unexpectedly, that wish comes true, giving him the chance he always wanted. The movie also features Kunal Kapoor, Kavin Dave, Aamir Khan and Ram Sampath in important roles.

Also Read: Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend