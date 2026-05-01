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Home > Entertainment News > Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

Patriot Movie Review: Patriot is a star driven spy thriller powered by strong performances from Mohanlal and Mammootty, blending political intrigue with high stakes action. Despite pacing issues and a complex narrative, the film delivers a visually engaging experience and remains a compelling watch for fans of the genre.

Patriot Movie Review (Image Credit: IMDb)
Patriot Movie Review (Image Credit: IMDb)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-01 09:23 IST

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Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

Patriot Movie Review: Patriot presents a high energy espionage thriller which showcases the top actors of Malayalam cinema while presenting its ambitious plot and its deep political narrative. The movie which marks Mahesh Narayanan’s first directorial work shows a secret intelligence operation which tracks human activity until it creates a national security crisis when spies discover the hidden plot which intends to stop public opposition. The film presents an extensive story which combines action elements with political themes and personal conflicts while showing the long-anticipated partnership between Mohanlal and Mammootty who have generated excitement across both audiences and critics.

Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle

Patriot Movie Review: The movie demonstrates its excellence through exceptional acting performances. Mammootty delivers an authoritative performance which establishes the story’s foundation through his powerful and believable acting while Mohanlal delivers solid backing through his restrained performance. The actors establish excellent chemistry which enhances the movie together with their skilled co stars Fahadh Faasil, Nayanthara and Kunchacko Boban. The film demonstrates its strength through the depiction of character connections which create emotional impacts during the espionage and political narrative scenes.

Patriot Movie Review: Plot Of Malayalam Movie

Patriot Movie Review: The movie contains various imperfections. The story presents abundant concepts yet its execution becomes difficult to follow because of its sluggishness which affects the second half when the storyline becomes excessively complex. The plot contains interesting details yet the multiple storylines which compete for focus might overwhelm some viewers. The film displays technical excellence through its cinematography and background music which create a captivating experience that combines breathtaking visuals with intense action throughout the entire film. 

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Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

Patriot Movie Review: Patriot delivers an energetic action experience which features multiple celebrity performances although it has some execution problems which affect its overall success. The spectacle offers an outstanding experience which combines exceptional show and performance with suitable timing to create an entertaining experience for fans who love both the genre and its performers. The film presents multiple problems yet its engaging spy storytelling creates a powerful impact which drives Malayalam cinema’s transformation into one of the most significant movies of the year.

Also Read: ‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

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Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

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Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend
Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend
Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend
Patriot Movie Review: Mohanlal-Mammootty’s High-Octane Spy Thriller Delivers Massive Star Power And Big-Screen Spectacle; Eyes Rs 100 Crore Opening Weekend

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