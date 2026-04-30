LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini TVK Assam exit poll Oben Rorr EVO elon musk artificial pond accident Delhi donald trump sunjay kapur assam Karisma Kapoor children BSE India jammu kashmir map chickens die due to DJ sound ELON MSUK Lorna Hajdini
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > ‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Kareena Kapoor shared a cryptic post, “And there is light… Justice and truth will always prevail,” after the Delhi High Court ordered preservation of Sunjay Kapur’s assets, restraining foreign accounts and crypto use amid a will dispute between his children and Priya Kapur.

Kareena Kapoor posts cryptic note after court relief for Karisma's children (Images: X)
Kareena Kapoor posts cryptic note after court relief for Karisma's children (Images: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 19:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared a cryptic message on social media shortly after the Delhi High Court passed an interim order in the ongoing dispute over the assets of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The court had allowed the injunction plea filed by the children of her sister Karisma Kapoor, restraining any creation of third-party rights over Kapur’s estate.

While Kareena did not directly mention the case, her post clearly reflected her reaction to the development. “And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoticons). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala (folded hands emoticon),” she wrote, hinting at her support for the outcome.

Court Order And Kareena Kapoor’s Reaction

The High Court, in its order, also directed that account statements be filed and placed restrictions on the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings linked to Sunjay Kapur’s estate. The move is aimed at ensuring that the assets remain protected during the legal process.

You Might Be Interested In

Observing that “suspicious circumstances” had been raised by the petitioners and Defendant 3, Rani Kapur, the court said that the responsibility now lies with Priya Kapur (Defendant 1) to clear these doubts.

Estate Preservation And Ongoing Legal Battle

The court further ruled that the preservation of the estate must be ensured, especially since the trial is likely to take time. It stated that, in the meantime, the assets should not be disturbed and must be protected.

It also noted that all legitimate concerns raised by the petitioners need to be addressed by Priya Kapur. The case is part of a high-profile dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate, with the High Court having earlier reserved its verdict on interim applications after completing hearings.

Arguments From Both Sides In Court

The injunction plea was filed by Sunjay Kapur’s children from his previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor, who have challenged the authenticity of the will. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, rejected allegations of concealment or siphoning of assets.

He maintained that full disclosures had been made and also defended the validity of the will, stating that it followed a format similar to another family will. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the document.

Dispute Over Will And Rs 30,000 Crore Estate

Jethmalani argued that there were concerns regarding the language of the will, its lack of registration, and questions surrounding its preparation. He stressed that the matter required closer scrutiny, especially since Priya Kapur is both the one presenting the will and its sole beneficiary.

Separately, Rani Kapur has also challenged the will, stating that she was unaware of its existence and disputing the extent of asset disclosures. The dispute, involving assets estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore, is still under consideration, with the High Court’s interim order ensuring that the estate remains preserved until the trial is completed.

Also Read: What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor    

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: kareena kapoorkarishma kapoorsanjay kapur will

RELATED News

24: Anil Kapoor Season 3 Release Date: Check When And Where To Watch The High-Octane Drama As It Returns Soon

Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

Kalki 2 Release Date: Prabhas-Starrer Sequel Likely To Begin Shooting In 2026, Film Expected To Hit Screens By THIS Date Amid Rising Fan Buzz

Bellamkonda Sai Sreenivas Secretly Marries Kavya Reddy At Tirupati Temple; Inside Wedding Videos Leave Fans Stunned

Manithan Deivamagalam OTT Release: Another Tamil Must Watch Real Story With A Massive 9 Rating On IMDb — Check Where And When To Watch?

LATEST NEWS

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Told To Release Hardik Pandya As 5-Time Champions Languish As Bottom-Dwellers In Points Table

Will Vijay Ally With AIADMK? Post-Poll Speculation Intensifies As TVK’s Exit Poll Performance Sparks Talks

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Chanakya Exit Polls 2026 OUT: Who’s Winning In Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Assam, Kerala & Puducherry? Here’s What Projections Say

Real Kashmir vs Gokulam Kerala FC Live Streaming: Where to Watch IFL match on TV and Online In India?

Oben Electric Launches Oben Rorr EVO At Rs 99,999 In India: Check Range, Top Speed, Features, Battery And ‘SmartIQ’ Details

Different types of skin diseases in the Summer and Rainy Season

Indian Bank To Focus On RAM And Infrastructure Lending: Aims For 95% Digital Transactions Amid Rising Adoption

IPL 2026: ‘Is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Created By Elon Musk?’ — Jofra Archer Receives Hillarious Text From GT Star

Jammu to Srinagar Vande Bharat Express Starts Today: Timings, Route, Fare & Key Details

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case
‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case
‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case
‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

QUICK LINKS