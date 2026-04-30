‘Justice And Truth Will Always Prevail’: Kareena Kapoor’s Cryptic Post After Delhi HC Relief To Karisma’s Children In Rs 30,000 Crore Sunjay Kapur Estate Case

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor shared a cryptic message on social media shortly after the Delhi High Court passed an interim order in the ongoing dispute over the assets of late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The court had allowed the injunction plea filed by the children of her sister Karisma Kapoor, restraining any creation of third-party rights over Kapur’s estate.

While Kareena did not directly mention the case, her post clearly reflected her reaction to the development. “And there is light (red heart and rainbow emoticons). Justice and truth will always prevail. Chardikala (folded hands emoticon),” she wrote, hinting at her support for the outcome.

Court Order And Kareena Kapoor’s Reaction

The High Court, in its order, also directed that account statements be filed and placed restrictions on the operation of foreign bank accounts and cryptocurrency holdings linked to Sunjay Kapur’s estate. The move is aimed at ensuring that the assets remain protected during the legal process.

Observing that “suspicious circumstances” had been raised by the petitioners and Defendant 3, Rani Kapur, the court said that the responsibility now lies with Priya Kapur (Defendant 1) to clear these doubts.

Estate Preservation And Ongoing Legal Battle

The court further ruled that the preservation of the estate must be ensured, especially since the trial is likely to take time. It stated that, in the meantime, the assets should not be disturbed and must be protected.

It also noted that all legitimate concerns raised by the petitioners need to be addressed by Priya Kapur. The case is part of a high-profile dispute over Sunjay Kapur’s estate, with the High Court having earlier reserved its verdict on interim applications after completing hearings.

Arguments From Both Sides In Court

The injunction plea was filed by Sunjay Kapur’s children from his previous marriage with Karisma Kapoor, who have challenged the authenticity of the will. During the hearing, Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, appearing for Priya Kapur, rejected allegations of concealment or siphoning of assets.

He maintained that full disclosures had been made and also defended the validity of the will, stating that it followed a format similar to another family will. On the other hand, Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, representing the children, pointed to alleged inconsistencies in the document.

Dispute Over Will And Rs 30,000 Crore Estate

Jethmalani argued that there were concerns regarding the language of the will, its lack of registration, and questions surrounding its preparation. He stressed that the matter required closer scrutiny, especially since Priya Kapur is both the one presenting the will and its sole beneficiary.

Separately, Rani Kapur has also challenged the will, stating that she was unaware of its existence and disputing the extent of asset disclosures. The dispute, involving assets estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore, is still under consideration, with the High Court’s interim order ensuring that the estate remains preserved until the trial is completed.

Also Read: What Delhi HC Order Means For Priya Sachdev: How Massive Is The Setback As Court Freezes Sunjay Kapur’s Bank Accounts, Issues Relief To Karisma Kapoor