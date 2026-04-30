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Home > Entertainment News > Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

Ram Charan continues to ride high on pan-India success following global recognition for RRR. He was last seen in Game Changer, a political action drama that showcased him in a dual role.

Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: Thu 2026-04-30 16:43 IST

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

The release of Ram Charan starrer Peddi has taken an interesting turn. The makers have reportedly preponed the release of the film to June 4. This development has undoubtedly generated excitement among fans of Ram Charan. The decision comes amid ongoing post-production work and growing anticipation around the big-budget sports drama. The film was previously slated for a release on June 25.

According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the shift hints at the team’s confidence in meeting timelines while also positioning the film in a competitive summer box office window. Peddi makers have apparently been working against the clock to wrap up post-production elements like VFX and sound design to ensure a smooth theatrical experience. The film had already seen multiple delays in the past due to unfinished work, with the team prioritising quality over speed. The preponement thus comes as a pleasant surprise for all Ram Charan fans.

Yash’s Toxic Undergoes Release Date Change

Adding to the chatter is Toxic, starring Yash, which has also undergone a release date shuffle. The actor himself shared the information on his social media handle and mentioned that the movie will not be out on June 4 as planned. The change is apparently due to post-production timelines and avoid box office clashes. Like Peddi, Toxic is mounted on a grand scale, and such shifts are often calculative. This marks the second postponement as the film was previously supposed to release on March 19.

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About Peddi’s Plot And Cast

The film is a sports action drama set against the backdrop of rural India in the 1980s. It follows a spirited villager who rallies his community through sports to defend their pride against powerful adversaries. Helmed by Buchi Babu Sana, the film features an ensemble cast including Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu and Divyenndu. With music by A. R. Rahman, the movie is mounted on a massive scale, reportedly backed by a budget of around Rs 300 crore.

One of the major highlights of the film is Ram Charan’s intense physical transformation. The actor reportedly trained for months to achieve the look of a wrestler.

Ram Charan On Work Front

Ram Charan continues to ride high on pan-India success following global recognition for RRR. He was last seen in Game Changer, a political action drama that showcased him in a dual role. With Peddi, the actor is once again aiming for a massive theatrical spectacle, reinforcing his position as one of Indian cinema’s biggest stars with a growing international footprint.

With Peddi now eyeing an earlier release and Toxic potentially reshuffling its date, the summer box office is shaping up to be a high-stakes battleground.

ALSO READ: The Devil Wears Prada 2 Box Office: 23,000 Tickets Sold In India, Anne Hathaway Film Eyes $180M Global Opening

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Tags: entertainmentpeddiRam CharanYash

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama

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Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama
Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama
Ram Charan’s Peddi Release Twist: Film Preponed To June 4? Yash’s ‘Toxic’ Move Adds To Box Office Drama
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