Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: Delhi HC’s Big Relief For Karisma Kapoor’s Children And Rani Kapur, Restrains Priya Sachdev From..

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: The Delhi High Court has provided temporary legal protection in the case which involves the heirs of industrialist Sunjay Kapur, as the court has ordered his assets to be maintained until future court decisions. The children of Karisma Kapoor submitted the legal request which protects their rights to their father’s estate. The court steps in because there exist conflicts over who possesses authority to manage and run the assets which became part of the estate after Kapur passed away.

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Estate Battle Update: What Did Delhi High Court Say?

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: Justice Jyoti Singh stated during the hearing that the estate requires protection because its permanent changes will begin to happen without established security measures. The court stated that all assets must stay in their original state which requires complete asset preservation. The court issued the temporary restraining order because it needed to maintain asset security during the court case. The order prevents Priya Sachdev Kapur from selling or transferring or changing any asset until the legal matter reaches its conclusion. The petitioners argued that without immediate judicial intervention, there was a risk that the estate could be diluted or mismanaged, potentially affecting their rightful claims. They requested an urgent injunction which would protect asset integrity throughout the lawsuit process. The court established a status quo to protect all involved parties until the final decision is reached.

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Estate Battle Update: Arguments from Priya Kapur’s Counsel

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: Senior Advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Sachdev Kapur, refuted claims that assets were hidden or embezzled overseas during the proceedings. He refuted allegations that the deceased had an annual income of Rs 60 crore and argued that a complete disclosure of assets had been made, backed by financial records and files. In response to accusations regarding a valuable Rolex watch, Nayar contended that the assertion was based on pictures from a phoney social media account rather than any reliable source. He insisted that all assets that were known had been revealed. Additionally, he mentioned post-death business measures, claiming that specific actions were performed in response to an email sent from Rani Kapur’s account, which she subsequently refuted. Nayar further rejected claims that the disputed Will was copied from Priya Kapur’s Will, stating instead that its format was similar to a Will executed by Rani Kapur in 2024.

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Estate Battle Update: Counter-Arguments from Children’s Counsel

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: Senior Advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, speaking on behalf of the children Samaira Kapur and Kiaan Raj Kapur, objected to these submissions, claiming that the Will had significant contradictions and questionable elements. He cited the lack of registration, the deletion of the deceased’s mother, and the use of feminine pronouns for the testator. Additionally, he questioned who wrote the paper and speculated that it might have been made on a device belonging to a third party. He stressed that Priya Kapur should be subject to stringent judicial examination because she is the lone beneficiary and the propounder.

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Inheritance Estate Battle Update: Mother Rani Kapur Challenges Will

Sunjay Kapur’s Rs 30,000 Crore Estate Battle Update: Separately, Rani Kapur has also challenged the Will, stating that she was never informed of its existence and that it does not acknowledge her. Through Senior Advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, she argued that it was unlikely that her son would leave his entire estate solely to Priya, given his close ties with his children and family. She has also alleged that after Sunjay Kapur’s death, Priya Kapur moved quickly to take control of businesses and assets, and that the disclosures made before the Court were incomplete, omitting valuable assets such as artworks, watches, bank accounts, insurance policies and rental income. She further questioned the declared estate value of around Rs 1.7 crore in light of the deceased’s reported earnings. The dispute arises from a suit filed by the children challenging the authenticity of the Will in a case involving assets estimated at nearly Rs 30,000 crore. The High Court’s upcoming order on the interim injunction plea is expected to shape the immediate course of the inheritance battle.

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