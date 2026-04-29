LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira bhopal Bengaluru hospital Assembly Elections 2026 Assembly elections Assam Assembly Election 2026 Jalora cook Danish Malewar donald trump Chennai crime EPF claim process Donovan Ferreira
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

The Rouse Avenue Court dismissed a complaint against Kapil Mishra and others related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

The Rouse Avenue Court dismissed a complaint against Kapil Mishra and others related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots. Photo: ANI
The Rouse Avenue Court dismissed a complaint against Kapil Mishra and others related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots. Photo: ANI

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 23:44:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

On Wednesday, the Rouse Avenue Court dismissed a complaint against Kapil Mishra and others as the complainant did not appear in court and failed to pursue the case. The complaint, filed by Mohd. Ilyas, was related to the 2020 North East Delhi riots.

The court also expressed strong displeasure over the contradictory statements given by the counsel for the complainant.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) Ashwani Panwar dismissed the Complaint moved by Mohd. Ilyas for his non-appearance and non-prosecution of the same.

You Might Be Interested In

The court also noted that the complainant was absent on Wednesday and on previous dates.

ACJM Panwar said, “The absence of the complainant without any sufficient reason shows that the complainant is deliberately delaying the proceedings of the present matter.”

“In such circumstances, this Court is constrained to dismiss the present complaint case due to non-prosecution by the complainant. Accordingly, the present complaint case stands dismissed for non-appearance of the complainant as well as non-prosecution,” ACJM Ashwani Panwar ordered on April 29.

Earlier, the court had rejected the prayer for registration of an FIR. The court has asked the complainant to record his statment.

The court was earlier informed that a revision petition was filed against the order passed on March 13, 2026.

Thereafter, the matter was listed for examination of the complainant on March 27.

The court noted that even on 27.03.2026, the complainant failed to appear before the Court for his examination and at the request of Counsel for the complainant, the matter was adjourned for 08. 04.2026 at 11:30 AM.

On 08.04.2026, again the complainant was absent, his Counsel submitted that a revision petition had been preferred before the Session Judge, Rouse Avenue court, against the order of March 13, 2026. The matter was adjourned for 17.04.2026.

On 17.04.2026, again, an adjournment was sought by the complainant side, citing the non-availability of arguing counsel Mehmood Pracha. The complainant was also not present on the said date. Accordingly, at request, the matter was adjourned for April 29, subject to the last and final opportunity.

On April 29, the submission was made that the revision petition will be filed shortly before the Sessions Court, which is in contradiction to the submissions of Counsel, which were duly recorded in an order dated 08.04.2026, the court noted.

“The conduct of the Learned Counsel for the complainant in making a contradictory statement before the Court speaks volumes about their casual approach in conducting the proceedings of the present matter,” the court said in the order.

The court further said that the absence of the complainant from the last three dates of hearing shows that he is not interested in pursuing the present matter.

“On specific query, no plausible explanation for non-appearance of the complainant has been stated by the Learned Counsels appearing on his behalf,” the court noted.

The court made a specific query with respect to the next date of hearing before the Learned Revisionist Court. The Counsel stated that they will be filing the revision petition within a short span of time. (ANI)

(Inputs from ANI)

Also Read: Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: 2020 North East Delhi riotscomplaintKapil MishraMohd Ilyasrouse-avenue-court

RELATED News

Who Is Pravesh Wahi? BJP Leader Elected Delhi Mayor, Stuns AAP In Surprise Win

Puducherry (Pondicherry) Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: NDA Leads In Vote Share, Vijay’s TVK Gains Among Youth, Party-Wise Seat Prediction, Full Breakdown

West Bengal Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Mamata Banerjee’s 15-Year Rule Set To End? Predictions Say BJP’s Lotus Will Bloom In TMC Bastion

Where Education Meets Intent: Dr. Kiran Pai’s Blueprint for a Future-Ready India

Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Be Dethroned? UDF Likely To Gain Majority With 70–80 Seats As LDF Trails, Check Full Breakdown Here As Congress Eyes Big Comeback

LATEST NEWS

Taiwan Strengthens Coast Guard Strategy Amid Rising Chinese Gray Zone Pressure

Atletico Madrid vs Arsenal UEFA Champions League 2026 Semi-final Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast, OTT Platforms and Full Details

Iran FM Araghchi Dials Jaishankar, Reviews Ongoing West Asia Developments

Al Nassr vs Al Ahli: Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play Tonight In Saudi Pro League Match?

Madhya Pradesh Disturbing Incident Caught On Camera: Woman Made To Clean Blood-Soiled Ambulance After Accident, Asked To Pay Money By Staff

Tamil Nadu Exit Polls 2026: Vijay’s TVK Set For Big Debut, Axis My India Predicts Neck-and-Neck Fight With DMK Alliance

IPL Meets Serie A! Defending Champions RCB Feature In ‘Iconic Collab’ With Italian Giants AC Milan

CUET UG 2026: Exam City Intimation Slip Out, NTA Releases Advance Exam Details For May 11-31 Exams, All You Need To Know

Caught On Cam: Video Shows Speeding Car Missing Turn And Plunging Straight Into 150 Feet Deep Ditch In Himachal Pradesh, Bursting Into Flames; Two Dead

Aadu 3 OTT Release Date Confirmed: When Will Midhun Manuel Thomas’ Malayalam Fantasy Comedy Arrive On ZEE5?

Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra
Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra
Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra
Delhi Riots Case: Court Dismisses Plea Against Kapil Mishra

QUICK LINKS