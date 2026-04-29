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Home > India News > Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

Seven people, including three children, died after a compound wall collapsed near Bowring Hospital in Bengaluru. CM Siddaramaiah visited the site as officials confirmed casualties.

The incident was reported in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar (IMAGE: X)
The incident was reported in the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Shivajinagar (IMAGE: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: April 29, 2026 20:44:00 IST

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Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

At least seven people, including three children, were killed after a compound wall collapsed near the Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah visited the site where the compound wall collapse claimed seven lives. The Chief Minister’s Office verified the finality of the casualties shortly after the site inspection was completed.

“Seven deaths have been confirmed by the CMO following the tragic wall collapse near the Bowring hospital premises,” the statement from the Chief Minister’s Office read.

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Talking to the reporters, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said, “I have spoken to the commissioner of police, that’s why I have cut off the meeting, and I am going to the spot immediately. I will see how we can help and what has to be done…”
Further details are awaited.

Earlier in March, three women were killed and eight others injured in a tragic road accident near Rani Cross, on the outskirts of Devanahalli in Bengaluru rural district. The accident occurred on NH 648, which connects Hoskote and Dabaspet.
A lorry collided with a TT vehicle that was entering the service road from the highway. Due to the impact, a portion of the vehicle was completely crushed.

The deceased were identified as Jayamma (60), Yashodamma (60), and Ganga (38), all residents of Tiptur in Tumakuru district. Kempamma, who was also in the TT vehicle, sustained serious injuries and has been shifted to a hospital in Bengaluru for advanced treatment.

In total, eight people, including the TT driver, were injured and are currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Devanahalli.

The accident caused a temporary traffic jam on the highway. Devanahalli traffic police visited the spot, conducted an inspection, and shifted the bodies to the mortuary via ambulance. A case was registered at the Devanahalli Traffic Police Station.

(With Inputs From ANI) 

MUST READ: Kerala Exit Poll Results 2026 Live: Pinarayi Vijayan Set To Be Dethroned? UDF Likely To Gain Majority With 70–80 Seats As LDF Trails, Check Full Breakdown Here As Congress Eyes Big Comeback

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Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

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Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot
Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot
Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot
Bengaluru Tragedy: Seven Dead Including Children After Wall Collapses Near Bowring Hospital Following Heavy Rains, Emergency Services Rush To The Spot

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