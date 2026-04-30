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Home > World News > Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims

Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims

Lorna Hajdini: A senior JPMorgan Chase executive, Lorna Hajdini, has been accused in a lawsuit of sexual assault, drugging, and racial abuse of a junior employee over several months. The bank has denied the allegations, stating an internal review found no merit, while the complainant claims retaliation after reporting the misconduct.

Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims (Image: @NickNemo17 via X)
Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims (Image: @NickNemo17 via X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 30, 2026 09:01:07 IST

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Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims

A senior executive at JPMorgan Chase has been accused of sexual harassment, coercion, drugging, and racial abuse in a lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court. A junior employee who remains anonymous as John Doe filed the complaint because he claims to have experienced continuous misconduct during multiple months. The lawsuit names Lorna Hajdini, an executive director in the firm’s Leveraged Finance division, as the primary accused. The filing states that the alleged incidents started after the plaintiff began working at the company in March 2024 and then became more serious over time.

Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee – All Details Of The Case 

The plaintiff, described as an Asian male employee, claims Hajdini used her senior position to pressure him into non consensual sexual acts. The complaint describes multiple events where he experienced unwanted touching and sexual propositions and received threats that his career would be harmed. The filing alleges she used Rohypnol also known as ‘roofies’ to render him helpless so she could continue her abusive behavior.

According To Daily Mail report, The month of March 2023 brought Doe his new position as Senior VP and Director while Hajdini joined the team two months later as a senior staff member. On May 2024 at 2024Doe accused Hajdini of dropping her pen onto the floor next to his desk and then touching his leg while she bent down to retrieve it. He claims she then remarked: ‘Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet.’ The initial advances towards Doe developed into more visible and persistent behavior. The complaint from Doe in May stated that Hajdini had invited him to go drinking but he turned down the invitation. The response from her included the statement that: ‘If you don’t f*k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f*king own you.’ According to Doe, Hajdini made two attempts to entice him into performing oral sex at the office which included her asking him: ‘Birthday BJ for the brown boy? My little brown boy.’

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Lorna Hajdini: What More Did Senior JPMorgan Executive Say?

According To Daily Mail, The lawsuit states that Hajdini threatened to damage Doe’s career when he refused to comply with her demands because she told him that he needed to start satisfying her demands to achieve executive director status. Doe claims that through the statement “You’re gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy,” she made during a work social event at her private members club. He asserts that she sexually assaulted him during the same event by groping his groin underneath the table while she spat on her hands and touched his neck and head. Doe reports that the harassment he experienced developed into sexual assault. Two witnesses are cited in the complaint as corroborating parts of his account. Doe accuses Hajdini of using racial slurs and escalating threats to force him into unwanted sexual activities.

Lorna Hajdini: Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee

The lawsuit presents evidences of sexual misconduct together with multiple instances of racial abuse and ethnic slurs that directly target the plaintiff’s ethnic heritage and family background. The complaint includes claims that Hajdini made explicit and offensive comments which he used to advance his career. Doe further alleges that she misused her authority within the company including gaining unauthorized access to his personal bank account to monitor his activities. Even though he rejected her advances on multiple occasions he alleges that she kept pressuring him with threats which made his workplace become hostile and unsafe for him.

Lorna Hajdini: Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee – How Did JPMorgan Respond?

JPMorgan Chase gets accused in the lawsuit because it did not take necessary measures after people reported the allegations in May 2025. Doe claims he faced retaliation which included his involuntary leave and company system lockout that occurred soon after he raised concerns. He also alleges that he received anonymous threats which mentioned US immigration authorities. The bank denied the allegations while stating that its internal investigation found no basis for the claims and the complainant failed to deliver essential proof. Daniel J. Kaiser represents Doe in his legal case which seeks damages and institutional reforms because his client experienced extreme personal and career hardship after receiving a post-traumatic stress disorder diagnosis.

Also Read: Was Epstein A Converted Muslim? Shocking DOJ Files Reveal ‘Mosque’ On Pedophile Island, 3 Kaaba Relics & Secret Saudi Royal Family Ties

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Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims

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Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims
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Who Is Lorna Hajdini? Senior JPMorgan Executive Accused Of Sexual Assault, Drugging And Racial Abuse Of Junior Employee; Bank Denies Claims
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