Was Epstein A Converted Muslim? Shocking DOJ Files Reveal ‘Mosque’ On Pedophile Island, 3 Kaaba Relics & Secret Saudi Royal Family Ties

Newly released documents have revealed that Jeffrey Epstein acquired rare Islamic artefacts and built high-level contacts across the Middle East as part of a long-running effort to construct a building he repeatedly referred to as a “mosque” on his private Caribbean island, according to a report by The New York Times. The records, made public by the US Department of Justice reveal the origins and intended purpose of a blue-and-white-striped structure topped with a golden dome on Little Saint James , a building that has previously been described variously as a pavilion, chapel, or music room.

Jeffrey Epstein Refers To Structure As Mosque

Correspondence included in the files shows Epstein referred to the structure as a “mosque” on multiple occasions. However, its intended use and design changed repeatedly over time. At different points, it was also described in planning documents as a “music room,” a chapel, and a pavilion.

“It should look old… it will be for the inside walls, like a mosque, I would love to see examples,” Epstein wrote in correspondence to a contact in Uzbekistan, while discussing decorative tile designs for the building, which is topped with a golden dome.

It remains unclear whether the structure was ever actually used as a place of Islamic worship. Epstein himself identified as a secular Jew.

Epstein’s Interest in Islamic Art and High-Level Middle East Connections

The documents also point to what they describe as a years-long fascination with Arabic and Muslim art and culture. This interest is reflected in Epstein’s interactions with influential figures, including Emirati Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem and Mohamed Bin Salman, who later became Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

Photographs released as part of the files show Epstein with Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, who was later forced to resign from his position as head of Dubai-based cargo logistics company DP World due to his association with the financier, examining a large, elaborate tapestry laid out on the floor of Epstein’s New York townhouse in 2014.

In 2003, Epstein told Vanity Fair that he owned “the largest Persian rug you’ll ever see in a private home – so big, it must have come from a mosque.”

Epstein’s Abandoned Hammam Plans

While serving jail time in Florida in 2009, Epstein commissioned architects to design a large “hammam” Turkish bathhouse and spa, complete with baths, massage parlors, and a private terrace.

These plans were eventually abandoned and replaced with a design for a “music room,” according to the documents. However, even the revised plans retained Middle Eastern architectural influences.

In 2011, Epstein again wrote to his Uzbek contact seeking assistance in acquiring tiles for his “mosque,” specifying detailed requirements, including correct lettering to maintain authenticity.

Luxury Artefacts, Saudi Links, and Kaaba Relics

Epstein’s substantial wealth and influence were used to obtain a range of extravagant items intended for the island structure. In 2017, the documents show, he met Aziza Al Ahmadi, an aide to a consultant for the Royal Court of Saudi Arabia.

Epstein Received 3 Kaaba Pieces

At the time, negotiations were underway for the shipment of a special tent to Epstein’s island, along with additional items “for the mosque.”

“We are receiving 3 pieces from the Kaaba,” Epstein’s assistant told a customs broker, referring to the stone cube structure at the centre of the Islamic holy site in Mecca.

One of the items had been “used inside the Kaaba,” according to the records. Another was identified as the Kiswa, the ornate outer covering of the structure, which holds deep religious significance.

“The black piece was touched by minimum 10 million Muslims of different denominations, Sunni, Shia and others,” Al Ahmadi told Epstein in an email, describing the religious importance of the artefact.

Mysterious Structures At Epstein’s Pedophile Island

Earlier reports had noted that photographs emerged of the mysterious structure on Epstein’s so-called “pedophile island,” revealing what were described as coded symbols and used mattresses.

The files from the US Department of Justice includes images taken inside the unusual cube-shaped building, which features blue and white stripes and was first identified through drone footage of Little Saint James in 2019.

The structure has long been the subject of speculation and conspiracy theories. It was constructed sometime between 2009 and 2013 at the southwest edge of Little Saint James Island, located just off the coast of the US territory of St Thomas.

Conspiracy theorists have repeatedly focused on the building’s unusual design and purpose, contributing to ongoing public scrutiny of Epstein’s private island and its structures.

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