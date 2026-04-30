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Home > Business News > Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus

Stocks to Watch Today (April 30): Markets set for a cautious start as crude spikes and the Fed holds rates. Watch oil stocks, Vedanta, Adani Power, and MOFSL.

Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: April 30, 2026 09:14:55 IST

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Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, Thursday, April 30: Indian markets appear poised for a cautious start on Thursday, influenced by weak global sentiment and rising geopolitical tensions. Early signals aren’t encouraging either—GIFT Nifty futures were down 84 points at 24,155 around 7:57 AM, hinting at a soft opening.

The nervous mood follows a sharp jump in crude oil prices and a “hawkish pause” from the Federal Reserve, which kept interest rates unchanged. Adding to the uncertainty are reports that US-Iran peace talks have stalled, raising concerns about prolonged supply disruptions and pushing oil prices higher.

Stocks To Watch Today: Global cues weigh on sentiment

Overnight trends haven’t offered much comfort. Asian markets tracked Wall Street’s weakness—Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.82%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.72%, while South Korea’s KOSPI managed a modest 0.4% gain.

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Back in the US, markets closed with mixed results. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 were largely flat, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.57%, as investors remained cautious amid rising oil prices and uncertainty over the Fed’s next move.

Crude oil continues to be the biggest trigger right now. Brent crude climbed over 2% to hover near $120 per barrel, while WTI crossed $108, following reports of a possible extended blockade involving Iran.

Stocks To Watch Today: What to watch on Dalal Street today

It’s likely to be a busy day on Dalal Street, with multiple triggers—from earnings to crude oil prices—keeping traders alert.

Key companies announcing results today include:

Hindustan Unilever
Bajaj Finserv
Adani Ports and SEZ
ACC
Laurus Labs
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
Indus Towers

Here’s a brief look at the stocks that could see action today:

Stocks To Watch Today: Oil stocks back in focus as crude crosses $120

With crude prices surging, energy stocks are expected to remain active. Watch names like ONGC, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Petroleum, Oil India, Indian Oil Corporation and Petronet LNG.

Stocks To Watch Today: Vedanta: Demerger kicks in

Vedanta will trade ex-demerger today as it restructures into five separate listed entities spanning aluminium, oil & gas, power, and iron & steel businesses.

Stocks To Watch Today: Bajaj Finance: Strong numbers, board change

The NBFC posted a solid quarter, with profit rising 22% year-on-year to ₹5,553 crore and NII up 20%. In a separate development, Rajiv Bajaj will step down as a non-executive director.

Stocks To Watch Today: Adani Power: Earnings impress

Adani Power reported a strong set of numbers, with profit jumping 62% and revenue growing over 14%, keeping the stock firmly on investors’ radar.

Stocks To Watch Today: Motilal Oswal Financial Services: Mixed cues

While income grew a healthy 27%, the company reported a net loss, which could weigh on sentiment.

Stocks To Watch Today: Larsen & Toubro: Stake sale in focus

L&T plans to sell its stake in Hyderabad Metro Rail for ₹1,461 crore. The deal should be completed by June 2026.

Stocks To Watch Today: Mid-cap earnings movers to track

Schaeffler India: Consistent growth; profit up 25.6%.  
Indegene: Strong revenue, but profit is under pressure.  
Force Motors: Revenue rises, but profit declines.  

Stocks To Watch Today: Financials in focus

IIFL Finance: Profit more than doubles; ₹10,000 crore fundraise approved.  
Jana Small Finance Bank: Healthy growth across key metrics.  
Fino Payments Bank: Sharp decline in profit.  
Geojit Financial Services: Strong profit growth.  

Stocks To Watch Today: Metals & Industrial Pack

HEG Limited: Loss widens; dividend announced.  
MOIL: Profit jumps 75%.  
Lloyds Metals and Energy: Fundraising plans under consideration.  

Stocks To Watch Today: Pharma & Healthcare Updates

Syngene International: Margins under pressure.  
RPG Life Sciences: Profit dips due to a high base.  
Emcure Pharmaceuticals: Block deal activity in focus.  

Stocks To Watch Today: Other stocks in the news  

Navin Fluorine International: Strong earnings; dividend declared.  
Waaree Energies: Robust growth; fundraising plans.  
Indian Hume Pipe Company: Wins a ₹459 crore order.  
KFin Technologies: Profit dips; dividend announced.  
Cemindia Projects: Profit more than doubles.  
Zuari Agro Chemicals: Faces a ₹296 crore demand notice.  
Brigade Enterprises: ₹2,200 crore JV with Bain Capital.  
MPS Limited: Receives a tax demand.

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today (April 30): Check 22K, 24K Gold & Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow As Fed Holds Rates At 3.5%–3.75%

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. Please consult a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus
Stocks To Watch Today (April 30): Weak Global Cues, Rising Crude Weigh; Adani Power, Vedanta, L&T, Bajaj Finance Among Stocks In Focus

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