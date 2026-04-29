In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a 52-year-old man has left a trail of grief and sorrow in the city of Chennai’s Nanganallur district, after he allegedly murdered his wife during an argument and then killed himself on Monday.

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

The couple lived together at their Thillaiganga Nagar home, where Subramanian, 52, an unemployed man, and his wife Nagalakshmi, 42, a silk saree seller, resided. Police discovered Nagalakshmi seriously injured in the apartment, while Subramanian was found hanging in another room.

What Happened Here?

Police said the couple’s younger son, 18-year-old Shailash, had received a chilling message from his father on WhatsApp while he was studying. The message read: ‘Your mother and I will no longer be at home. I have kept food for you. Come home and eat’. He panicked and returned home, only to discover their parents deceased. Their older son, Harish Bharadwaj, who is pursuing a medical degree in Russia, has been notified about the incident.

Police Investigation on

The police think that the incident occurred because both economic issues and ongoing disputes have existed for a long time. Nagalakshmi operated two silk saree shops located in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar while her husband Subramanian remained unemployed and demanded financial support. He had previously traveled to Madurai after an argument but returned to Chennai approximately one week ago. Police believe that he left his house after an argument and then went to acquire a sickle which he used to fatally stab his wife before killing himself. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination while they continue their investigation into both the attack details and the attacker motives.

Also Read: Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH