Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal Chennai crime delhi high court Assam Assembly Election 2026 honeymoon murder EPF claim process ICSE Class 10 result 2026 Bhabanipur Bareilly assault video viral Donovan Ferreira breaking-news king charles Kolhapur Sex Scandal
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

A 52-year-old man in Chennai’s Nanganallur killed his wife after a domestic dispute before dying by suicide, leaving their two sons devastated. Police suspect financial stress and frequent quarrels over money triggered the tragic murder-suicide.

(Image Credit: sreesaisilksnangainallur via Instagram)
(Image Credit: sreesaisilksnangainallur via Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 29, 2026 14:35:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

In a suspected case of murder-suicide, a 52-year-old man has left a trail of grief and sorrow in the city of Chennai’s Nanganallur district, after he allegedly murdered his wife during an argument and then killed himself on Monday.

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

The couple lived together at their Thillaiganga Nagar home, where Subramanian, 52, an unemployed man, and his wife Nagalakshmi, 42, a silk saree seller, resided. Police discovered Nagalakshmi seriously injured in the apartment, while Subramanian was found hanging in another room.

What Happened Here? 

Police said the couple’s younger son, 18-year-old Shailash, had received a chilling message from his father on WhatsApp while he was studying. The message read: ‘Your mother and I will no longer be at home. I have kept food for you. Come home and eat’. He panicked and returned home, only to discover their parents deceased. Their older son, Harish Bharadwaj, who is pursuing a medical degree in Russia, has been notified about the incident.

You Might Be Interested In

Police Investigation on 

The police think that the incident occurred because both economic issues and ongoing disputes have existed for a long time. Nagalakshmi operated two silk saree shops located in Nanganallur and Anna Nagar while her husband Subramanian remained unemployed and demanded financial support. He had previously traveled to Madurai after an argument but returned to Chennai approximately one week ago. Police believe that he left his house after an argument and then went to acquire a sickle which he used to fatally stab his wife before killing himself. The police have sent the bodies for post-mortem examination while they continue their investigation into both the attack details and the attacker motives.

Also Read: Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Chennai crimedomestic violence newshome-hero-pos-14murder suicide caseNagalakshmiNagalakshmi deathNagalakshmi sree sai silks sareeNanganallur incidentTamil Nadu police

RELATED News

Birthday Reel Gone Wrong: 33-Year-Old Mumbai Car Dealer Sets Road On Fire While Shooting Video, Arrested After Clip Goes Viral On Social Media | WATCH

Ganga Expressway Inauguration Today (29 April 2026): PM Narendra Modi Launches Uttar Pradesh’s Longest Highway Corridor

Chennai Weather Today 29 April 2026: Rising Heat, Humidity Surge and Patchy Rainfall Signal Tough Summer Ahead

Slapped 5 Times In 15 Seconds: Woman Assaults Another Helpless Lady Over Unpaid Rs 1,200 Ration Debt In UP’s Bareilly; Video Sparks Outrage Online | WATCH

Who Is Anand Naidu? Bengaluru Congress Leader Booked In POCSO Case Over Assault On Lover’s Minor Children; Police Launch Investigation

LATEST NEWS

CGBSE Result 2026 Declared: Chhattisgarh Board Class 10, 12 Results at cgbse.nic.in, Check Direct Link and Download Marksheet

Palladian Partners Builds 15,000+ Certified Channel Network in MMR as Regulatory Push Reshapes Brokerage Landscape

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

West Bengal Elections 2026: Actors, Singers Turn Netas As TMC-BJP Celebrity Face-Off Heats Up In Phase 2

‘You’ve Been Hacked’: Delhi High Court Descends Into Chaos As Porn Video Interrupts Chief Justice’s Online Hearing, Proceedings Halted Thrice Amid Security Concerns

TS SSC Result 2026 Out at bse.telangana.gov.in: Check Telangana Class 10 Direct Link, Passing Marks and Steps to Download Marks Memo Online

MI vs SRH Dream11 Prediction IPL 2026: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable Playing XIs, Pitch Report For Match No. 41 — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

Can a Machine Lead? SBS University’s 17th National Debate Competition Puts Artificial Intelligence, Talent, and Human Judgment in the Dock

West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry Exit Poll 2026 Results Today: Check Exact Date and Time, Where and How to Watch, Live Streaming, Full List Of Pollsters

Shillong Honeymoon Murder Shocker: Sonam Raghuvanshi’s Brother Reacts As ‘Killer’ Wife Gets Bail, Says ‘Won’t Keep Her, Raja’s Family Has Right To…’

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur
Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur
Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur
Who Was Nagalakshmi? 42-Year-Old ‘Sree Sai Silks’ Owner And Instagram Influencer Killed By Husband, Who Later Died By Suicide In Nanganallur

QUICK LINKS